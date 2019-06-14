This Neon Eye Make-up Is Perfect For A Weekend Night Out Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The best thing about make-up is that it keeps getting reinvented. The last couple of years have been great for all the make-up lovers. We saw some amazing make-up ideas and trends floating around and Instagram, of course, works like a cherry on top. With make-up becoming the talk of the town, more and more ideas are coming up and they inspire you like no other.

One such recent hot trend in make-up is the 'neon make-up'. It is fun, vibrant and what you need to try right now. With a plethora of eyeshadow palettes floating around you would not find it difficult to get hold of these vibrant colours. It is easy to create an amazing eye look with those and they definitely do enhance your look.

So keeping with the trend, today at Boldsky, we bring to you a pink, vibrant and neon eye make-up look. This is perfect for your weekends and won't take much time to create. So, here we go. Take a look!

The Neon Eye Make-up Look

What do you need

Eye primer

Nude eyeshadow

Neon hot pink eyeshadow

Neon orange eyeshadow

Silver eyeshadow

White eyeshadow/concealer

Eyebrow pencil

Black eyeliner

White eyeliner

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

How to create the look

Prime your eyes using an eyeshadow primer. Alternatively, you can use your regular concealer as an eyeshadow base.

Take the nude eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. This will serve as your transition colour.

Take the hot pink eyeshadow on the same fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend the edges well to make sure that there are no harsh lines. Drag the eyeshadow towards your lower lash line and blend it well.

Use a white concealer or eyeshadow to cut your crease.

Now take the orange eyeshadow on a flat brush and apply it over the area where you have applied the concealer in the step above. Again, drag the eyeshadow towards the lower lash line and blend it well.

Blend both the eyeshadows together well at the edges.

Apply the silver or white eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes as per your preference.

Apply a winged eyeliner.

Use the black eyeliner to tightline your eyes. Also, apply it on your lower lash line.

Apply the white liner to your lower waterline.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Stick a pair of false eyelashes on your eyes and apply another coat of mascara over it.