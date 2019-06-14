ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This Neon Eye Make-up Is Perfect For A Weekend Night Out

    By

    The best thing about make-up is that it keeps getting reinvented. The last couple of years have been great for all the make-up lovers. We saw some amazing make-up ideas and trends floating around and Instagram, of course, works like a cherry on top. With make-up becoming the talk of the town, more and more ideas are coming up and they inspire you like no other.

    One such recent hot trend in make-up is the 'neon make-up'. It is fun, vibrant and what you need to try right now. With a plethora of eyeshadow palettes floating around you would not find it difficult to get hold of these vibrant colours. It is easy to create an amazing eye look with those and they definitely do enhance your look.

    Eye Make-up

    So keeping with the trend, today at Boldsky, we bring to you a pink, vibrant and neon eye make-up look. This is perfect for your weekends and won't take much time to create. So, here we go. Take a look!

    The Neon Eye Make-up Look

    What do you need

    • Eye primer
    • Nude eyeshadow
    • Neon hot pink eyeshadow
    • Neon orange eyeshadow
    • Silver eyeshadow
    • White eyeshadow/concealer
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Black eyeliner
    • White eyeliner
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush

    How to create the look

    • Prime your eyes using an eyeshadow primer. Alternatively, you can use your regular concealer as an eyeshadow base.
    • Take the nude eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. This will serve as your transition colour.
    • Take the hot pink eyeshadow on the same fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend the edges well to make sure that there are no harsh lines. Drag the eyeshadow towards your lower lash line and blend it well.
    • Use a white concealer or eyeshadow to cut your crease.
    • Now take the orange eyeshadow on a flat brush and apply it over the area where you have applied the concealer in the step above. Again, drag the eyeshadow towards the lower lash line and blend it well.
    • Blend both the eyeshadows together well at the edges.
    • Apply the silver or white eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes as per your preference.
    • Apply a winged eyeliner.
    • Use the black eyeliner to tightline your eyes. Also, apply it on your lower lash line.
    • Apply the white liner to your lower waterline.
    • Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Stick a pair of false eyelashes on your eyes and apply another coat of mascara over it.

    More MAKEUP TIPS News

    Read more about: makeup tips eye makeup how to
    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue