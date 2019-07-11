Lady Gaga's Dual Toned Make-up Look Is What Metallic Dreams Are Made Of Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The very unusual and bold artist Lady Gaga has won many hearts since the time she came into limelight. Whether it was her sassy outfits on the MET Gala this year or her jaw-dropping looks throughout her career, she has never failed to impress us.

And now she is adding another feather to her massive crown, that of being an entrepreneur. Lady Gaga recently revealed her upcoming beauty line, Haus Laboratories and boy are we excited for it! Her beauty line which will be launched on the massive online retailer Amazon this fall season is going be all parts colourful and bold.

Owing to that, in her recent Instagram post, we saw her in a dual-toned metallic make-up which will urge you to play with some metallics. She also mentioned in the post how make-up has given her courage throughout the years and many of us can relate to that.

Coming to her make-up in the post, she wore an illuminating base with a little blush and highlight, which she paired up with dazzling rusted rose and mint green metallic shades and a thick black winged liner. She paired this eye make-up with glossy cherry pink lips and we love it.

For all those who love to try unusual make-up looks, here is her metallic look decoded for you in an easy to follow tutorial. Check it out!

Here Is How You Can Recreate This Look

What you need

Primer

Illuminating foundation

Concealer

Blush

Highlighter

Metallic rusted rose eyeshadow

Metallic mint green eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Eyebrow pencil

Cherry pink lipstick

Cherry pink lip liner

Nude gloss

Bronzer

Setting powder

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Flat eyeshadow brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Bronzer brush

Blush brush

Highlighter brush

Steps to recreate the look

To prep your skin and to ensure a flawless make-up, take a small amount of primer and apply it to your skin. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into the skin.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

To highlight your under-eye area and conceal any dark circles, apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same beauty blender.

Dip the bronzer brush in the bronzer, tap off the excess and bronze your forehead and cheekbones.

Now apply the blush on your cheekbones using the blush brush.

Use the eyebrow pencil to fill in your eyebrows.

Moving on to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyes and blend it well using your fingertips.

Take the rusted rose eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid. You can apply a second layer of the eyeshadow if you want the colour to be more intense.

Now take the mint green eyeshadow on the flat brush and pack it on your lid starting from the middle of the lid towards the end of the lid. Drag the eyeshadow on the lower lash line as well.

Now comes the tricky part. Starting from the middle of your lower lash line till the middle of your upper lash line, apply a thick winged eyeliner using the black eyeliner.

Line your lips using the lip liner.

Apply lipstick on your lips and top it off with the gloss.

Lastly, apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

To set everything in place, spritz some setting spray on your face.