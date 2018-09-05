Got Big Forehead? Try These 6 Quick Tricks To Create A Perfect Illusion

Sculpting Your Eyebrows The Right Way You must be wondering what eyebrows have got to do with a big forehead! Well, eyebrows play an essential role in making your forehead look smaller. Sculpting your eyebrows right might make your forehead appear less wide. To give your eyebrows that defined look, fill it in with an eyebrow pencil or a brush. Pick up a shade that matches your eyebrow colour and start filling in your eyebrows. Since you need to create the illusion of a small forehead, you must give an angular shape to your eyebrow to reduce the distance between your eyebrows and the hairline.

Adding Drama To Your Eyes Next comes your eyes. Your eye make-up instantly makes a difference in the way your forehead looks. For example, you can create a smokey eye look and use a dark shade of mascara to instantly create that illusion of a small forehead. Here, the catch is that you need to use bold and vibrant eyeshadow colours. You can then finish off your eye make-up look by adding kohl, eyeliner, and mascara.

Balancing It With A Blush Now this is something you should be careful about! The main reason behind using a blush to create the illusion of a small forehead is that when you apply colour to your cheeks, if automatically draws attention to the centre of your face. It is, therefore, very important to choose the right shade of blush and most importantly, apply it correctly as it will help to lift up your face.

Playing With Your Lips If your face looks plain, it will automatically draw attention to your big forehead. Therefore, you have to play around with your make-up and draw attention to a different aspect of your face. And what could be better than choosing a dark hued red lipstick? Once you choose to highlight your lips, the entire attention is focused on them, leaving the forehead behind.

Using A Darker Shade Of Foundation Another trick to create the illusion of a smaller forehead is using a darker shade of foundation. Choose a shade of foundation that is a bit darker than your skin tone. The trick here is that you need to apply foundation in a way that it will give your face a contouring effect. This might also give you a more chiselled look. Contouring your face properly with the help of a darker shade of foundation will give the illusion of a small forehead instantly.