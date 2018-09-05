Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Got Big Forehead? Try These 6 Quick Tricks To Create A Perfect Illusion

By

There is absolutely nothing wrong in having a big forehead. As a matter of fact, it might be a good thing as you get a chance to play with your hair, cover up your forehead with stylish bangs and even give your face a nice smokey eye look. It all depends on how you try to give your face a different look - a look that will draw attention to other aspects of your face rather than your forehead.

Having said that, some of you might be conscious about having a huge forehead. Fret not, here are some amazing quick & easy to do make-up tricks that will help you create a perfect illusion of a small forehead.

6 Tricks To Hide Big Forehead
Array

Sculpting Your Eyebrows The Right Way

You must be wondering what eyebrows have got to do with a big forehead! Well, eyebrows play an essential role in making your forehead look smaller. Sculpting your eyebrows right might make your forehead appear less wide.

To give your eyebrows that defined look, fill it in with an eyebrow pencil or a brush. Pick up a shade that matches your eyebrow colour and start filling in your eyebrows. Since you need to create the illusion of a small forehead, you must give an angular shape to your eyebrow to reduce the distance between your eyebrows and the hairline.

Array

Adding Drama To Your Eyes

Next comes your eyes. Your eye make-up instantly makes a difference in the way your forehead looks. For example, you can create a smokey eye look and use a dark shade of mascara to instantly create that illusion of a small forehead. Here, the catch is that you need to use bold and vibrant eyeshadow colours. You can then finish off your eye make-up look by adding kohl, eyeliner, and mascara.

Array

Balancing It With A Blush

Now this is something you should be careful about! The main reason behind using a blush to create the illusion of a small forehead is that when you apply colour to your cheeks, if automatically draws attention to the centre of your face. It is, therefore, very important to choose the right shade of blush and most importantly, apply it correctly as it will help to lift up your face.

Array

Playing With Your Lips

If your face looks plain, it will automatically draw attention to your big forehead. Therefore, you have to play around with your make-up and draw attention to a different aspect of your face. And what could be better than choosing a dark hued red lipstick? Once you choose to highlight your lips, the entire attention is focused on them, leaving the forehead behind.

Array

Using A Darker Shade Of Foundation

Another trick to create the illusion of a smaller forehead is using a darker shade of foundation. Choose a shade of foundation that is a bit darker than your skin tone. The trick here is that you need to apply foundation in a way that it will give your face a contouring effect. This might also give you a more chiselled look. Contouring your face properly with the help of a darker shade of foundation will give the illusion of a small forehead instantly.

Array

Adding A Tint Of Shimmery Highlighter To Create A Perfect Illusion

Lastly, this is another trick that will help you create the illusion of a smaller forehead. To get that perfect look, you need to take some bronzer - a shade darker than your foundation and apply it on your temples and around the hairline. Now, take a shimmery highlighter and apply it on the centre of your forehead. It will ensure that your forehead appears smaller.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: how to home remedies make up
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue