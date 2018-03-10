The Dos And Don’ts Of Makeup Application

1. Foundation:

• Dos: Always apply foundation on a face that is cleansed, exfoliated, moisturised and primed. A smooth base gives your foundation a smooth application. Another thing to keep in mind is to match your foundation to your jawline. When you buy a foundation, always swatch it on your jawline.

• Don'ts: Do not apply foundation on a bare face. The foundation will crease and break due to lack of moisture on your face. And never match your foundation to your neck. The neck is usually a bit darker than the face. Do blend your foundation towards your neck while blending it though, so that there is no stark contrast between the colour of your neck and the colour of your face.

2. Concealer:

• Dos: Use a concealer that is up to two shades lighter than the shade of your foundation for the under-eye area. This helps brighten the under-eye area and negates the look of puffiness and dark circles. While applying concealer, always apply it in the shape of an inverted triangle under the eye. Then, blend it out, so that all the colours on your face blend together seamlessly.

• Don'ts: Don't apply concealer under the eye without using a colour corrector first, as it can look ashy without colour correction. For dark under-eye circles, it is best to use a peach or orange colour corrector. People with light skin can use peach, while duskier skinned beauties can go for orange.

3. Powder:

• Dos: Use a setting powder to set areas that are prone to creasing. This specifically means areas like the under-eye area, the sides of the mouth where you have smile lines, your nose and anywhere you have large pores. For this, use a loose translucent powder with either no colour or one that is yellow toned. Yellow toned powders brighten the skin.

• Don'ts: Do not use a foundation powder to set your makeup, as this would turn the makeup into a cakey mess.

4. Contour:

• Dos: Use a neutral or medium-toned bronzer to contour. You can even use a cool-toned taupe bronzer. Make sure this bronzer is matte, to look like a natural contour.

• Don'ts: Don't use a bronzer that is too orange or too warm toned for the purpose of contouring. Also, avoid bronzers with shimmer particles in them for contouring.

5. Highlight:

• Dos: Use a shimmer highlight with finely milled shimmer particles on the areas of your face where the light hits naturally, like the high points of your cheeks, the bridge of your nose, your forehead and your cupid's bow.

• Don'ts: Don't use highlighter on the apples of your cheeks. This can bring too much emphasis to your pores, which happen to be the largest on the apples of your cheeks.

6. Blush:

• Dos: Use a blush that is in the same colour family as your lipstick. For example, if you are using a pink lipstick, go for a pink blush in order for it to look most natural and not over the top. Sweep on the blush on the apples of your cheeks and blend upwards.

• Don'ts: Don't ever blend the blush downwards while applying it on the apples of your cheeks.

7. Brows:

• Dos: For blonds, always use a brow product that is one to two shades darker than your skin tone. For brunettes and people with darker hair, the opposite is true. Always go for a shade that is a few shades lighter than your hair colour. It is best to go for shades of brown or grey.

• Don'ts: Do not ever use a brow product that is black.

8. Eyes:

• Dos: Always prime your eyelids using an eyeshadow primer or a concealer. This makes the eyeshadow go on a lot smoother and makes the colours pop. This also makes sure that your eye makeup lasts longer. Always use a warm-toned matte shade as your transition shade for the crease.

• Don'ts: Do not apply eyeshadow on bare eyelids. This makes for very streaky and muddy application. Do not use a shimmer shade as a crease colour.



We hope our tips help you get the flawless makeup you have always dreamt of. For more updates, keep following Boldsky!