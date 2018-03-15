Makeup Tips You Can Try With A Sari

It's said that every woman looks beautiful and stunning in a sari. Sari is an attire that suits every woman, irrespective of whether she is modern or not. Many of us would be awestruck seeing our favourite celebrities on big screen wearing a sari and carrying that perfect look. All of us would love to look the same way.
But sometimes having that perfect attire is not enough. You also need that perfect makeup too, in order to complete your look.
Since sari is considered as a traditional wear, most of us are confused on what kind of a makeup one should go for when we wear a sari. Sometimes, we overdo the makeup and sometimes we don't do any makeup at all.
For all the divas out there, this piece of writing will solve all your confusions and doubts. You can try these makeup tips when you attend a function the next time, or want to flaunt your sari look elsewhere.
Eyeliner
A perfect lined eye can help you to look elegant and classy. Draw fine lines of kajal or liner on your upper and lower eyes. You can either draw a thin line or intensify your look by thickening it. If you want that crisp and clear eyes, you can use a liner or else you can use a kajal instead, if wish to have a smudged eye.
Retro Look
You can carry a classy look by going retro. You can get this look by drawing a winged liner to get those dramatic eyes. To make your retro look appear more awesome, go for a red lipstick. Red lipsticks are always attractive and can go well with your sari. Use your blush to finish the look and you are good to go.
Oil-based Makeup
Oil-based makeup is the best if you use it during summer. You can try this if you are going for a heavy sari and jewellery. Oil-based makeup is a little thicker than a water-based one. But if used in the right way, it can look natural and be very light on the skin. Make sure that you do not overdo it.
Smokey Eyes
If you want to create that intense look with the sari, you can always go for smoky eyes. However, be careful that you do not use a dark-coloured lipstick with smoky eyes, as it may fail to make your smoky eyes look attractive. Hence, go for a nude shade of lipstick. You can apply your favourite blush if you want to highlight your cheeks.
Nude Makeup Look
Nude makeup is the most trending look these days. And the best attire to try this out is with a sari. It's not necessary that you should always wear makeup with a sari. Go for a nude look by applying a base, a nude lipstick and some mascara on your eyes. There you go, your nude look is complete!
Red Is Always Perfect
Red always looks classy with a sari. Whether you have a dusky skin or fair skin, red suits all skin types. Go for a shade of red lipstick and a red bindi to complete your look. Also, you can go for a smudgy eye makeup to make your look appear more stunning.
Eyeshadow Matching Your Sari
Eyeshadows matching your sari will give you a 'desi' look with a twist. It's not always necessary that you can only go completely traditional when you wear a sari. You can try same coloured eyeshadows with your sari as well to bring that twist in your look. Mix a combination of the eyeshadow matching your sari and give a smoky touch to your eyes. Also, give your lips a soft pink or nude shade to complete the look.
Some Tips To Remember
If your sari is heavy, do not go for a heavy makeup. Always go for a nude and light makeup, if it's heavy.
And if your sari is light, go for a bold makeup.
Remember to highlight your facial features, it could be your eyes, lips or even cheeks, depending on the blush you choose.
