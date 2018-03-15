Makeup Tips You Can Try With A Sari

Eyeliner

A perfect lined eye can help you to look elegant and classy. Draw fine lines of kajal or liner on your upper and lower eyes. You can either draw a thin line or intensify your look by thickening it. If you want that crisp and clear eyes, you can use a liner or else you can use a kajal instead, if wish to have a smudged eye.

Retro Look

You can carry a classy look by going retro. You can get this look by drawing a winged liner to get those dramatic eyes. To make your retro look appear more awesome, go for a red lipstick. Red lipsticks are always attractive and can go well with your sari. Use your blush to finish the look and you are good to go.

Oil-based Makeup

Oil-based makeup is the best if you use it during summer. You can try this if you are going for a heavy sari and jewellery. Oil-based makeup is a little thicker than a water-based one. But if used in the right way, it can look natural and be very light on the skin. Make sure that you do not overdo it.

Smokey Eyes

If you want to create that intense look with the sari, you can always go for smoky eyes. However, be careful that you do not use a dark-coloured lipstick with smoky eyes, as it may fail to make your smoky eyes look attractive. Hence, go for a nude shade of lipstick. You can apply your favourite blush if you want to highlight your cheeks.

Nude Makeup Look

Nude makeup is the most trending look these days. And the best attire to try this out is with a sari. It's not necessary that you should always wear makeup with a sari. Go for a nude look by applying a base, a nude lipstick and some mascara on your eyes. There you go, your nude look is complete!

Red Is Always Perfect

Red always looks classy with a sari. Whether you have a dusky skin or fair skin, red suits all skin types. Go for a shade of red lipstick and a red bindi to complete your look. Also, you can go for a smudgy eye makeup to make your look appear more stunning.

Eyeshadow Matching Your Sari

Eyeshadows matching your sari will give you a 'desi' look with a twist. It's not always necessary that you can only go completely traditional when you wear a sari. You can try same coloured eyeshadows with your sari as well to bring that twist in your look. Mix a combination of the eyeshadow matching your sari and give a smoky touch to your eyes. Also, give your lips a soft pink or nude shade to complete the look.

Some Tips To Remember

If your sari is heavy, do not go for a heavy makeup. Always go for a nude and light makeup, if it's heavy.

And if your sari is light, go for a bold makeup.

Remember to highlight your facial features, it could be your eyes, lips or even cheeks, depending on the blush you choose.