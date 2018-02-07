Makeup Tips To Make Face Look Thin

Makeup is a powerful tool. It not only enhances your facial features but also makes you feel good too. You can get any kind of a look you want if you know how to use your tools. Some of us do have expensive makeup products lying at home but do not know how to use it properly.

Chubby cheeks are cute, but sometimes you would want to give a different look to your face, like a defined jawline, sharp nose, and a slim face. There are various tricks which you can use to get the perfect look that you want.

For example, you can make your face look thinner by applying a bronzer on your cheeks and jawline, and you can also wear your hair up or part it to the side to make your face look thin.

The other simple step would be to wear long earrings and pointed necklaces. This will help you to make your face look long. Wear dark-coloured clothes with an open neckline. These are a few add-ons which you can try after you've applied your makeup.

So, today, we will teach you how you can apply your makeup properly to give an illusion of a slim face. So, read on!

1. Use A Bronzer: Bronzer will help contour your face and make it look thinner. Always make sure that you choose a bronzer that is one shade darker than your skin tone, so that your makeup looks fine. Now, what you need to do is, you will need to apply your bronzer on to the hollows of your cheeks, edges of your forehead, and on your temple. Make sure you invest on a high-quality brush. Applying bronzer to your face will help you get a more defined and distinct look. Method: Apply your bronzer along the top of your cheekbones. Brush it upwards, towards the top of your ears.

Brush it on the top right and top left corners of your forehead.

Take a darker shade and then run it along your jawline and blend it carefully with your makeup.

If you want your nose to look more defined and longer, then take a smaller angled brush and run the bronzer along the sides of your nose, till the corners of your brows.

Note: Blend your highlighter and blusher properly, so that your contoured makeup looks natural. 2. Use A Highlighter: While choosing a bronzer, we take one shade darker than the natural skin tone, while for a highlighter, we take one shade lighter than the skin tone. This is because highlighter and bronzer together will help to make your face look slim. Also, it will make your face look subtle and natural. Apply the highlighter on the apples of your cheeks, top of your nose, and on your forehead. 3. Focus On The Eyes: The first thing that people will notice is the eyes. Emphasize more on your eye makeup, so that more attention is drawn towards the eye area. You can apply a bold eyeshadow along with a black eyeliner and black mascara. If you want to focus more on your eyes, then you can create a cat eye look. 4. Arch Your Brows: Thin brows will make your face look round, whereas if you arch your brows properly, it can help you make your face look longer. Give your brows a nice arch in the centre, making sure that the arch lines up with your eyes. If you want a more dramatic look, then you can fill your brows with an eyebrow pencil. 5. Apply A Subtle-Coloured lipstick: Fuller lips can emphasize the roundness of your face, so make sure you apply a tinted lip balm, lip gloss, or a light-coloured lipstick.