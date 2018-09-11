Make-up Rules To Follow If You Wear Contact Lenses

Wearing contact lens can make you look both trendy and beautiful. But along with it comes other issues that can bother us to a great extent. Do you face issues with wearing makeup because you wear contact lens? This might be one of the major issues faced by people who wear contact lenses. So here are some tips that all of you can follow from the next time you wear contact lenses.

Some common issues faced by people who wear contact lenses are blurry eyes, itching and redness of the eyes. On top of that, wearing makeup might seem to be a hideous task for most of us. However, following the below tips will show you the right way to wear makeup.