Look Gorgeous With These Ramzan-special Beauty Tips

The holy month of Ramzan has come to an end! A month of fasting and not wearing makeup would have been a little tough for most of you, especially those who are addicted to makeup, isn't it? But here are certain tips for you to look as beautiful as you are, without even applying makeup. Yes, you read that right!

A month of fasting must have certainly made some changes on your skin. This can be due to the changes in your routine, food and sleeping patterns that you followed for a month. The dehydration caused in association with fasting affects your skin more than you can imagine.

So, now it is the time to pamper and rejuvenate the skin to bring it back to how it was. And, surprisingly, you can do this without applying/having any makeup on!

In this article, you'll find how to look beautiful and get a flawless skin without applying makeup with our Ramzan-special beauty tips, provided just for you. Do take a look.

Steaming

This is the first and the basic step that helps in giving a natural glow and a fresh-looking skin. This steam will also help in cleansing the excess dirt on the skin.

Ingredients:

Lemon juice

Rose water

Hot water

How to do:

All you need for this steam is a few drops of lemon juice and rose water. Add freshly squeezed lemon juice and a few drops of rose water to a bowl of hot water. Hold your face above the steaming bowl and cover your head with a towel in a way that your face absorbs all the steam. You can steam your face for 3-4 minutes. This will help you in opening the pores of your skin and it cleanses your face.

Exfoliation For Face

Exfoliation of the skin is very important, as it helps you in removing the dead skin cells and in rejuvenating the skin. Below is a simple and effective scrub for you to try this Ramzan.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp oatmeal

2 tbsp cream

How to do:

First, blend 2 tbsp of oatmeal to make a fine powder. Add about 2 tbsp of fresh cream to the oatmeal and mix it together. Apply this paste on your face and scrub it in a circular motion with your fingertips for a few minutes. Let it stay for about 15 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water. This scrub will give you an instant glow on your skin.

For The Eyes

The remedy mentioned below will help you in getting rid of puffy eyes and will make you look fresh.

Ingredients:

Chamomile tea

Cotton pads

How to do:

All you need to do is dip cotton pads in cold chamomile tea and place it on your eyes. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes. This will give a soothing and cooling effect for your eyes.

For The Lips

Hydration of your lips is important in order to get rid of chapped and dry lips. There are chances that your lips might go dry due to lack of moisturization. In order to avoid that, make sure that you apply some lip balm or petroleum jelly on your lips for attaining smooth and glossy lips.

Body Scrub

Just like your face, the skin on your body also needs some exfoliation. You can exfoliate your body by this simple body scrub mentioned below.

Ingredients:

Oatmeal

Bran

Rose water

How to do:

First blend the oatmeal to make a powder. Then, mix it with some bran (this is totally optional). As a base, use a few drops of rose water and mix them well. Scrub this mixture all over your body. You can use a loofah to do this better. Let it stay for 40 minutes and then take a shower in normal water.

For The Feet

Treat your feet with this Ramzan-special foot oil.

Ingredients:

Peppermint essential oil

Chamomile essential oil

Lavender essential oil

How to do:

Take a bowl big enough to soak your feet in it. Fill it with lukewarm water. Add a few drops of peppermint, chamomile and lavender oil and mix them well. Now, soak your feet in this water and stay until the temperature of the water changes. This will not only help you in pampering your feet but also help in the relaxation of mind.