Re-create Kareena Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi Look In 5 Easy Steps

This year's Ganesh Chaturthi was full of festivities and glamour with celebrities dazzling in their traditional outfits. Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Shraddha Kapoor upped their ethnic style quotient, looking their best. While Katrina Kaif visited Arpita Khan's house for Ganesh Chaturthi wearing a stark red Tarun Tahiliani number, the Kapoor sisters set some major fashion goals with sunshine yellow-coloured outfits.

Among all celebrities who dazzled in traditional avatar, the one who caught our eye was Kareena Kapoor Khan who looked absolutely stunning. For her Ganesh Chaturthi look, she opted for a sunshine yellow gold Raw Mango gharara that featured heavy paisley and leaf motifs. She paired her yellow outfit with a bright rani pink coloured dupatta and traditional juttis. She completed her look with a small traditional potli bag.

The most interesting part of Kareena Kapoor's appearance was her stunning yet subtle make-up. For her eyes, she chose a heavy smokey look and balanced it out with soft rosy cheeks and pink lip gloss along with maroon sindoor. Kareena also rounded off her look with her hair tied up in a sleek bun.

If you are looking forward to attending any Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, here's your chance to doll up and re-create Kareena's festive look.

To re-create Kareena's look, follow the simple and easy steps listed below:

1. Ace Your Base

Whatever type of make-up you choose, it is always necessary to have your base set right. For that, use a hydrating moisturiser that will clean your pores and will also flush out all the dirt from your skin.

Next, apply an illuminating primer that will give your skin a pearlescent glow.

2. Hide Those Spots With A Colour Corrector

After applying the primer, you need to use a colour corrector to hide dark spots or dark circles (if you have any. If not, skip this part).

3. Do Not Miss Concealer & Foundation

If you are using a colour corrector, ensure that you use a concealer to mask it properly. After applying the concealer, you then move on to another most essential part of make-up - foundation. Use a hydrating light shade foundation based on your skin type. It will give your face a plump look.

4. Smokey Eyes Are Always The Best

By now, half of your job is already done. You just have to give your face that smokey eye look now. To re-create Kareena's smokey eye look, use a light base over your entire eyelid. Now press a medium dark shade over the base of your eyelid and apply the darkest shade over the outer corner of your eyelid. Apply dark black kohl to your lower lash line as well as upper lash line. Now round off your look with three coats of waterproof mascara.

5. Get Ready For The Perfect Pout

Finish off your look with some soft pink-hued cream blush on your cheekbones, tip of your nose, forehead, and your chin. Apply some soft pink-coloured lip gloss and get your lips pout ready.

It is quite easy to re-create Kareena's look, don't you think? But, no look is complete without a proper hairdo. And, what can be better than Kareena's stylish yet elegant hairdo that she chose for Ganesh festivities?

Here's how you can re-create Kareena's simple yet elegant hairdo in just 3 easy steps:

Kareena Kapoor's Festive Hairstyle

To re-create Kareena Kapoor's hairstyle, follow the steps mentioned below:

Comb your hair and prep it with a hair serum for shiny hair. The serum will also help to cut down the frizz (if you have frizzy hair).

Start combing your hair backwards.

Fasten your hair at the back using a hair elastic.

Pair your look with dazzling earrings and you are all set for the occasion.

This is how you can easily re-create Kareena's festive look and dazzle at the next party you attend!