Karisma & Kareena Kapoor Twinned With Their Yellow-Hued Outfits For Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor proved to us that nobody can take their position in Bollywood when it comes to sass and high fashion. The sisters celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together and coincidentally had a twinning moment. Yes, they both wore bright yellow-hued outfits and we couldn't take eyes off them.

So, Kareena looked graceful in a Raw Mango outfit, which was bright and celebrated traditional craftsmanship of the country. She wore an elaborate outfit, which we so want to wear. Kareena paired her short gleaming yellow-hued kurta with a skirt, which was structured, pleated, and matched with her kurta.

Her ensemble was accentuated by meticulous floral prints, which added to the festive touch in her attire. Kareena also colour-blocked her attire effectively by draping an equally vibrant pink dupatta, which was beautifully printed and bordered. Her golden embellished juttis came from Fizzy Goblet and she carried an embellished potli with her, which came from the label, The Pink Potli. Kareena wore sleek danglers and a chic ring, which were from Amrapali jewels.

Her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and heavy kohl. Kareena completed her look with an impeccable bun.

Karisma, on the other hand, went for a simpler look and mesmerised us with her fashion statement. Her all-yellow salwar kameez was by Manish Malhotra and she looked simply amazing. She wore a full-sleeved short kurta, which she paired with complementing pyjamis. Karisma's kurta was enhanced by white-hued floral embroidery. Her pyjamis were plain-hued, but featured embellished hemline. Karisma's dupatta was light and plain yellow-hued with subtle intricate work.

She paired her ensemble with intricately done juttis and her stunning jhumkis certainly notched up her look. Karisma's makeup was dewy and she rounded off her look with a ponytail.

Well, we thought they looked nothing short of perfect. Did you too?