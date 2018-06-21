Kareena And Karisma Dressed Down But Looked Sexy AF

What can possibly happen to your screen when Karisma Kapoor and her sister Kareena Kapoor are clicked together? Your screen either bursts into flames or you get so glued to it that you can't think of any other thing. Either ways, it is clear that Kapoor sisters together can make us go weak in the knees and have us gasping for breath.

But recently, they didn't don anything too trending or out of our league, but wore something that inspired us to copy their looks. Karisma and Kareena looked smart and so on point. Though minimal, these two were dressed to kill and thrill.

So, the elder sibling, Karisma wore a simple white tee and paired it with distressed straight-fit blue denims. She teamed her look with white coloured sneakers and draped a black hued shrug to keep herself warm and stylish. Karisma also accessorised her look with huge cat-eyed black shades and a matching bag. She made a middle-parted ponytail and wore a red lip shade to complete her look.

Kareena, also pulled off the same avatar. She wore a checkered black and white simple shirt and teamed it with a straight fit dark blue denims. She wore sports shoes and rounded off her sassy avatar with almost the same bag and shades as Karisma. She also tied her hair neatly in order to enhance her style quotient.

We thought both the sisters looked believable and sexy AF. Don't you all agree so?