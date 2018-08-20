Kareena & Karisma Kapoor’s Airport Style Is About Making Basics Look Rocking

There is no other duo, which has a sassy style like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The sisters are one of the most fashionable siblings in the Hindi film industry and are fashion icons too. Their style is slay-worthy and they can make anything look fashionable and glamorous. The best part about these two is that they never try too hard. This awesomeness and high style quotient comes naturally to them.

So, recently, the sisters had quite a fun time in Dubai and they made heads turn when they returned looking all things cool and fun. Their airport outfits were high on comfort factor and we know by now that unlike her contemporaries, Kareena never wears anything too dramatic while jet-setting and ends up looking amazing.

This time both the actresses wore sweatshirt and bottoms. They looked fresh as daisies and they rocked their ensembles. Kareena dazzled us in a baggy white-hued 'Pussycat' sweatshirt and she paired it with equally loose and flared sky blue pyjamas. She brought back the 70s feel and beckoned us to ace this look. Kareena wore silver-hued shoes and her makeup was highlighted by bold red lip shade. She covered her eyes with dark shades and completed her look with an impeccable bun.

Karisma, on the other hand, wore a full-sleeved long sweatshirt, which was dipped in the shade of pink and featured a black-hued barking dog graphic print. She teamed her top with black-coloured jeans and also matched it with black sports shoes. Karisma too wore dark shades and accentuated her lips with a pink lip shade. She rounded off her look with a neat ponytail.

Well, they gave us wearable airport fashion goals again. Whose outfit did you like more? Let us know in the comment section.