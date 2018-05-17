Let Karisma Kapoor Teach You How To Rock A Linen Sari

Be it a bomber jacket or backless gown, the gorgeous Karisma Kapoor has a knack of sporting anything that comes her way. She is quite fluid and versatile when it comes to fashion. The gorgeous actress doesn't follow any rules- she has equal affinity for vibrant hues as she has for darker shades.

We remember Karisma as the actress, whose fashion in her earlier films was rather bizarre, but over the years the actress has stepped up her fashion game to such a level that she never fails.

And just now, she had another style success. The stunning diva amazed us and took our breath away in a linen sari that she wore for the Linen Club store launch. It was a very understated sari but with Lolo donning it, the attire got a glamorous touch.

Her sari was dipped in muted tones of white, grey, and black and she looked simply beautiful. Lolo's sari was draped in what is known as the Nivi style- which is the most popular way of draping a sari. She accentuated her look with a striking black bindi, subtle make-up, classy jhumkis, and a statement ring.

Well, don't you think Karisma looked elegant in her linen sari and was dressed to the T? She can surely teach us a thing or two about how to keep it stylish morning, noon, night. Let us know how you found her linen sari look via comment section.