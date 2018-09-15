Master The Art Of 3D Make-up Technique With These Amazing Tips!

Make-up is something that we women love to do! Whether it is experimenting with lips or our eyes, we tend to try different make-up styles, ideas and we often look up to our favourite celebrities for inspiration. Every time we think of experimenting, we often come up with something classy and stunning. So, when we do not hesitate to try something new, why not give a try to 3D make-up?

What Is 3D Make-up?

There are several types of make-up such as nude make-up, evening make-up, prom make-up, bridal make-up or gothic make-up.

While there are so many variants, one that has been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now is 3D make-up.

But, what exactly is 3D make-up? Basically 3D make-up is a type that plays with dark and light shade foundation to give your face a 3D look. And, how do we do that, you may ask? Well, that's the trick!

Listed below are the steps on how to do 3D make-up at home.

How To Do 3D Make-up In 6 Easy Steps?

It is not at all difficult to ace the art of 3D make-up. All you need to know is how to do it correctly. To get a better understanding of how to do 3D make-up, here are six easy steps for your reference:

1. Prep your face

Begin with prepping your face, For that, wash your face and pat it dry. Next, use a mild moisturiser for your skin. It will act as a layer between your face and the make-up and keep your skin safe from any kind of chemicals. Moreover, it will also protect your skin from any kind of damage, dirt, pollution or sun.

Once you prep your face properly, you can begin with the actual make-up.

2. Hide those spots with concealer

It is always said that you must use your concealer wisely as overdoing it might just spoil it for you and make you look older. Going by that, use concealer to hide spots on your face. You can use concealer to even hide dark circles.

3. Define your eye

Once the concealer is set, you can move on to the next step - eyes. As they say, eyes speak. Define your eyes in such a way that they speak volumes. You can begin with applying eyeshadow and give a smokey eye effect. After you apply the eyeshadow, you move on to the eyeliner part. Give your eyes a cat eye look. Next, give your eyelashes a boost with a mascara.

4. Play with foundation

Now comes the main part which is a peculiar feature of 3D make-up. To get that 3D make-up look, begin with choosing the right type of foundation for your skin tone. Choose two skin tones - light and dark according to your skin type.

Choose the lighter shade and apply it on your forehead, middle part of your nose, and on your cheeks and chin.

Now, take the dark shade foundation and apply it on the sides of your nose, above your cheekbones and the upper part of your chin gently.

This will give your face a 3D look.

5. Contouring is a must

Once you are all done with the foundation, you can move on to the contouring part. Contouring is necessary as it will give your face a more chiselled look. For this, you can choose a contour powder according to your face type.

6. Finish it off with blush & lipstick

You are almost done with your 3D make-up look. You can finish off your look with a light pink-hued cream blush and apply a nude lip gloss.

Now that you know the exact procedure of mastering the art of 3D make-up, why don't you try it for the next party and flaunt that stunning look of yours!