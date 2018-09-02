Subscribe to Boldsky
5 Bollywood Divas Show Us How To Carry Nude Lipsticks

When it comes to make-up, definitely lipsticks are one of the important products that complete your look. Be it a get-together party, wedding function, or even a casual outing, wearing a lipstick brings out the best in you. Of course, a tinge of that bright red, orange or pink would give you a sassy or cheeky look but nude is the new trend. And our Bollywood divas have been setting the right examples lately.

Unlike the bright and dark lipstick shades, nude lipstick always helps in keeping our look very natural and subtle. Even though it looks elegant and classy it is not very easy to carry nude lipsticks perfectly. It demands a little bit of effort. In this case, our celebrities haven't failed to give us inspiration through their nude lipstick appearances.

Let us have a look at how our celebrities have actually managed to pull off the nude lipstick looks.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhattlooks perfect whenever she wears a nude lip shade. Here she carries a shade of pink nude lipstick even with an ethnic wear where she has managed to look both classy and elegant. She is often spotted in nude make-up looks both in western and ethnic wear. The subtle shade of lipstick gives a natural and no make-up look.

2. Aditi Rao Hydari

Sexy and bold look is what Aditi Rao Hydari teaches us with her make-up choice. Leaving the lipstick colour subtle and doing smokey eyes is the perfect way to carry your nude lipstick look. Along with the nude lipstick she has tried to give her lips a glossy touch that makes her look hot and fresh.

3. Sonam Kapoor

Known as the perfect style diva of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor always shows us how to carry each and every look perfectly. She's often spotted experimenting with her lipstick shade. Sometimes she's caught in that bold and dark lips and sometimes with that lazy and natural nude lipsticks. Here too, she has made it a point to look stylish and elegant by wearing this shade of nude lipstick to match her outfit.

4. Deepika Padukone

If there's anyone who can sweep you off your feet with her dashing smile, it would be Deepika Padukone. Deepika has appeared in several occasions including the red carpet and launch events carrying the nude lipstick shade effortlessly. We have always seen her going for different shades of nude lipsticks from pinks to even subtle browns. Here she has tried a shade of peachish pink and looks amazing.

5. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma did begin the idea of nude make-up even for an occasion like the wedding. Remember how stunning she looked during her wedding and reception ceremony with those nude shades of lipstick that she had worn? She has made all her followers go 'wow' even on her Instagram page with her nude lipstick shades that she keeps trying. Here too she has managed to look hot in a nude lip colour with a glossy texture.

    Read more about: make up lipstick bollywood
    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
