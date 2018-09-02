5 Bollywood Divas Show Us How To Carry Nude Lipsticks

When it comes to make-up, definitely lipsticks are one of the important products that complete your look. Be it a get-together party, wedding function, or even a casual outing, wearing a lipstick brings out the best in you. Of course, a tinge of that bright red, orange or pink would give you a sassy or cheeky look but nude is the new trend. And our Bollywood divas have been setting the right examples lately.

Unlike the bright and dark lipstick shades, nude lipstick always helps in keeping our look very natural and subtle. Even though it looks elegant and classy it is not very easy to carry nude lipsticks perfectly. It demands a little bit of effort. In this case, our celebrities haven't failed to give us inspiration through their nude lipstick appearances.

Let us have a look at how our celebrities have actually managed to pull off the nude lipstick looks.