Amazing Beauty Hacks Using Cotton Swab That You Are Unaware Of

All of us know the basic use of a Q-tip or a cotton swab as it is commonly called. But what if we tell you that cotton swabs can be used for several beauty purposes?

Amazed? Yes, you can use these small cotton swabs for other beauty uses that will indeed make your life easier.

Use this tool and keep it in your make-up bag because it's one of the essential items that you should carry. So let us see how to use them effectively in our daily beauty regime.

As An Eyebrow Massager

Surprised? If you don't want to invest in an eyebrow massager, then Q-tip is your best alternative. Dip the Q-tip in virgin olive oil and gently massage on your eyebrows for a few minutes. You can do this every day before going to bed for smooth eyebrows, without investing in a massager.

Also Read: Coconut Oil Beauty Hacks That You Didn't Know

As A Spoolie Brush

A cotton swab will also serve as spoolie brush. Take a cotton swab/Q-tip and dip it in some translucent powder and apply it on your lashes. This is a very simple hack that will give you an instant lift for your lashes. Do this right before you apply your mascara.

As A Highlighting Brush

A Q-tip can be used if you are out of your highlighter brush. Dip a cotton swab in your powder highlighter. Apply this on your nose and move downwards from the centre of your nose drawing a thin line. Finally, blend it using your fingertips so that your nose is highlighted properly.

As A Concealer Brush

Yes, you read that right. You can also hide your under eye bags quickly with a cotton swab as it can be more flexible and soft than a concealer brush. Take one and apply some concealer on it and apply it carefully under your eyes. This will give a quick coverage to your dark circles and under eye bags.

As A Nail Art Tool

There's no need to spend on your nail arts and stickers anymore. You can easily make awesome designs of your choice with these cotton swabs. Just dip it in your favourite nail colour and design your nails.

To Remove Eye Make-up

As you know you have to be extra careful when it comes to the eye area. Also, your eye make-up is the most stubborn of all to remove. This can be made easy just by using a cotton swab. Dip the cotton swab in your regular cleansing milk and clean your eye make-up gently. Finally, wipe it off with a wet wipe.

To Line Your Lips

We all know that perfect lips can be attained by using two major products that are, a lip liner and a lipstick of course. But if you do not want to use a lip liner, you can simply use a cotton swab for that perfectly lined lips. Apply your favourite lip colour first and then use a cotton swab to spread it evenly on the lines of your lips. And there you go - perfect and plump lips without a lip liner are all yours.

To Remove Extra Make-up

Once we are done with the make-up, it is not possible to wipe off everything if you overdo it. Also wiping it off will make the rest of the make-up look messy. You can simply use a cotton swab to wipe off that extra make-up without ruining the entire make-up. Just take a cotton swab and rub it over the area where you feel that the extra make-up has to be removed. And you are good to go.