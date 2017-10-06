Karva Chauth Special: Beauty & Makeup Tips For The Perfect Indian Look Make Up Tips oi-Kripa Chowdhury

Karva chauth is a special occasion for all the ladies. All the ladies wan to look their absolute best and charm their partners on this special occasion.

However, the beauty and makeup rituals require extensive planning for Karva Chauth because the all-day-long fasting often makes women look dull by the time the festival rituals start at night.

Today, at Boldsky, we list simple to-dos and tips related to beauty and makeup, which will make you look stunning and ravishing on the Karva Chauth day, despite your fasting plans.

Just note in advance, Karva Chauth special beauty and makeup planning cannot start on the day itself. You have to make preparations for your best looks on Karva Chauth from a day or two prior.

Prepare Both The Face And Body Often women only focus on the face when it comes to beauty and makeup treatment. Well, when preparing for Karva Chauth, you should pamper both your face and body. A total upliftment of the skin will make you glow on the occasion. For this, along with the facial kits, ensure you buy body scrubs as well. Book Your Salon Day Right before Karva Chauth, the salons become jam-packed to serve so many women. The service quality of the salons also may not be as expected. Thus, make prior bookings in your favourite salon with your preferred salon professional, such that there is no compromise on your Karva Chauth look this year. Arrange The Makeup In Advance Your shopping for Karva Chauth must have started and ensure you cover your makeup in the same list. Last moment, on the day of Karva Chauth, if you discover you need a new cosmetic or keep this beauty shopping for the last moment, then the outcome won't really be very sweet. Count On The Home Remedies For The Skin As Well When it comes to Karva Chauth special beauty and makeup tips, do not expect the salon to do it all. Even after salon treatments, ensure you pamper your skin and hair enough till the D-day arrives. You should count on common home remedies like honey, aloe vera gel or tea tree oil for the face. For the body, some milk bath session or body scrubbing sesion would do the needful. Salon Services To Do Before Karva Chauth Even after going to the salon, women miss out on many treatments and thus end up looking messy on the Karva Chauth day. The essential salon treatments that women must do before Karva Chauth are - hair removal or waxing, threading, pedicure, manicure, body polishing, facial, hair cut and hair wash. Some spa sessions can be extra-advantageous before Karva Chauth. On The Day Of Karva Chauth The day of Karva Chauth is filled with festivities and you won't get much time to spend on yourself. Yet, ensure you reserve enough time for good makeup, saree draping and hairdo. If not very confident on this, you can call in a salon professional at home to do these for you. Salon professionals make the getting ready for Karva Chauth session faster. Also, as you will be a little tired by the evening, you might not be very patient during the makeup span. Thus, salon professionals can be booked for makeup on Karva Chauth. Makeup Essentials For Karva Chauth On the Karva Chauth evening, the makeup essentials that you simply can't miss out on are lip colour, nail colour, perfume, eye makeup and a good hairdo. Prep your skin with a good primer, foundation, bronzer and a highlighter. If required, you can use a concealer. No matter how busy you become, at regular intervals, repeat your lip makeup, such that it does not go gloomy. Mehendi For Karva Chauth All women decorate their hands and feet with mehendi for Karva Chauth. Of course you should do the same. However, for best colours, do the mehendi two days in advance. Avoid working with water once the mehendi is applied on you. Also, pick the best mehendi design, such that your hands and feet look the best.