Just In
- 32 min ago Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan's Fabulous Cover Shoot Outfits Decoded
-
- 46 min ago How To Perfectly Curl Your Hair Using A Flat Iron
- 57 min ago Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, And Nayanthara Rock The Cover Shoot In Their Stylish Outfits
- 1 hr ago Mental Health Day 2019: #IAmHere4You Movement In Collaboration With Bipasha Basu
Don't Miss
- Movies On Rekha’s Birthday, Here Are 5 Must-Watch Films Of The Timeless Beauty
- News RSS's Swadeshi Jagaran Manch to hold nationwide protests from Oct 10-20
- Technology OnePlus Care Live In India: Extended Warranty And Other Benefits Detailed
- Sports India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Transportation issue responsible for empty stands in Pune stadium
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sales Registers 5,006 Units: Overtakes Renault Kwid Sales In September 2019
- Finance Here's How Sovereign Gold Bonds Are Taxed
- Travel Sun-kissed Spots For Family Beach Vacations In India
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Karva Chauth Special: Beauty & Makeup Tips For The Perfect Indian Look
Karva chauth is a special occasion for all the ladies. All the ladies wan to look their absolute best and charm their partners on this special occasion.
However, the beauty and makeup rituals require extensive planning for Karva Chauth because the all-day-long fasting often makes women look dull by the time the festival rituals start at night.
Today, at Boldsky, we list simple to-dos and tips related to beauty and makeup, which will make you look stunning and ravishing on the Karva Chauth day, despite your fasting plans.
Just note in advance, Karva Chauth special beauty and makeup planning cannot start on the day itself. You have to make preparations for your best looks on Karva Chauth from a day or two prior.
Prepare Both The Face And Body
Often women only focus on the face when it comes to beauty and makeup treatment. Well, when preparing for Karva Chauth, you should pamper both your face and body. A total upliftment of the skin will make you glow on the occasion. For this, along with the facial kits, ensure you buy body scrubs as well.
Book Your Salon Day
Right before Karva Chauth, the salons become jam-packed to serve so many women. The service quality of the salons also may not be as expected. Thus, make prior bookings in your favourite salon with your preferred salon professional, such that there is no compromise on your Karva Chauth look this year.
Arrange The Makeup In Advance
Your shopping for Karva Chauth must have started and ensure you cover your makeup in the same list. Last moment, on the day of Karva Chauth, if you discover you need a new cosmetic or keep this beauty shopping for the last moment, then the outcome won't really be very sweet.
Count On The Home Remedies For The Skin As Well
When it comes to Karva Chauth special beauty and makeup tips, do not expect the salon to do it all. Even after salon treatments, ensure you pamper your skin and hair enough till the D-day arrives. You should count on common home remedies like honey, aloe vera gel or tea tree oil for the face. For the body, some milk bath session or body scrubbing sesion would do the needful.
Salon Services To Do Before Karva Chauth
Even after going to the salon, women miss out on many treatments and thus end up looking messy on the Karva Chauth day. The essential salon treatments that women must do before Karva Chauth are - hair removal or waxing, threading, pedicure, manicure, body polishing, facial, hair cut and hair wash. Some spa sessions can be extra-advantageous before Karva Chauth.
On The Day Of Karva Chauth
The day of Karva Chauth is filled with festivities and you won't get much time to spend on yourself. Yet, ensure you reserve enough time for good makeup, saree draping and hairdo. If not very confident on this, you can call in a salon professional at home to do these for you. Salon professionals make the getting ready for Karva Chauth session faster. Also, as you will be a little tired by the evening, you might not be very patient during the makeup span. Thus, salon professionals can be booked for makeup on Karva Chauth.
Makeup Essentials For Karva Chauth
On the Karva Chauth evening, the makeup essentials that you simply can't miss out on are lip colour, nail colour, perfume, eye makeup and a good hairdo. Prep your skin with a good primer, foundation, bronzer and a highlighter. If required, you can use a concealer. No matter how busy you become, at regular intervals, repeat your lip makeup, such that it does not go gloomy.
Mehendi For Karva Chauth
All women decorate their hands and feet with mehendi for Karva Chauth. Of course you should do the same. However, for best colours, do the mehendi two days in advance. Avoid working with water once the mehendi is applied on you. Also, pick the best mehendi design, such that your hands and feet look the best.