Durga Puja Special: Make-up Guide To Carry The Bengali Look Of White Saree With A Red Border

    When we see a sunning white saree with red borders, we immediately reognise it as the famous Bengali saree. And what would be a more appropriate attire to dress up on this Durga puja than a traditional Bengali saree?

    With Durga Puja knocking on the door, many women other than Bengalis plan to wear this white and red saree for its traditional elegance and style factor. However, their wish to drape the saree is often limited by how to the confusion about to dress it up?

    But don't you worry! To make the matter easier for you and make you look picture perfect, here is a make-up guide that you can count on. These make-up tips will add to the charisma of your traditional Bengali look with white-red saree. Do try them this Durga Puja.

    Array

    Start With Hairdo

    With the white-red saree, two hairstyles go the best- open hair or a bun. Pick either of the styles based on your personal choice. Ensure that you do a neat hairdo so that you look polished during the festivities of the Durga Puja. Also, a hair brooch at the centre of any of the hairdos you pick adds to the Bengali look.

    Array

    Move On To Face Make-up

    Once the hair is at place, it's time for the base make-up. Start with cleansing, moisturising and then the make-up. In make-up, the foundation, the bronzer, the highlighter and the blush help prepare the face. The lipstick and eye make-up add to the look and make it well put-together. When doing the face make-up, don't go very loud, as with the white-red Bengali look, simple make-up is the perfect combination.

    Array

    Stick The Bindi

    A very key role in the traditional Bengali look is played by the bindi. You can stick a round red one or pick up the decorative ones. Married women can use liquid sindoor to make a circle on their foreheads. If you are married, you can add sindoor to enhance the charm of the look even more.

    Array

    Apply The Alta

    Women also apply alta with the traditional Durga Puja look. You can apply alta, both on your hands and feet. This adds a certain charm to the look. Ensure that you put on the alta before putting on the festive clothes, as stains are unavoidable at this stage. For the nails, red nail polish is the best.

    Array

    Put On The Jewellery

    A must with the typical Bengali look is jewellery. From hands to neck, ears to feet-bangles, necklace, earrings and anklets-don't miss anything. If you want to keep your look simple, you can minimise on the number of necklaces or bangles. Golden jewellery best compliments the Bengali look; you can wear silver if you want.

    Array

    Drape The Saree

    Lastly, the classiness and grace of the ethnic Bengali look solely depends on how you drape the saree. Drape the saree in the right way so that there is no scope of a glitch in your look. You can take someone's help or check Bengali style saree draping tutorials online to keep it perfect.

