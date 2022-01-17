Hair Loss During Winter: 9 Ways To Deal With It Hair Care oi-Amritha K

When winter comes around, you'll lose more hair than usual. As the temperatures drop, your shiny and lustrous locks will lose strength and vitality. That might break your heart every day, but you shouldn't lose sleep over it, as there is a reason why your hair suffers in the cold.

During the winter, you get a lot of hair loss because the dry air outside dries out your scalp. Dry scalp means dry hair, and dry hair means breakage. Don't just blame the weather. You could also break your hair because of your home's heating system. Furthermore, a dry scalp leads to dandruff, which can make your head feel itchy and bad. This, combined with the arid air, can cause hair loss in the winter. As well, it's best to avoid using heat on your hair, as dry heat is the last thing your locks need in the winter.

Ways To Manage Hair Loss During Winter

1. Relax with an oil massage

You can't go wrong with a good scalp massage in the winter. This helps strengthen your hair follicles from within by increasing blood flow to your scalp. Massage 2-3 teaspoons of olive oil or almond oil (warmed up) slowly on the scalp to help it penetrate deep down. You can use the oil all over your hair for deep conditioning. Oil massages aren't just soothing but provide your hair and scalp with the vitamins it needs to fight the winter wind.

Tip: You can get rid of dandruff by mixing oil and camphor and applying it to your scalp.

2. Avoid hot showers

Take short hot showers. Don't use hot water on your head. Too much heat can ruin your hair. If you're going to take a head bath, use lukewarm water. Try limiting the use of curling irons and blow dryers too. The fewer heat styling tools you have to deal with, the better off your hair is.

Tip: Use a hair protection spray if you style your hair too often.

3. Choose the right hair products

Make sure you're using the right hair products for your hair type, be it shampoos, conditioners or hair masks. It's important to choose the right hair product to prevent hair loss. Choose products that offer deep conditioning if you have dry hair, for instance.

4. Put on a hair mask

In the winter, hair masks are also a great way to keep your hair hydrated and less prone to breakage. A deep conditioner is a great way to keep your hair hydrated and prevent it from becoming dull and lifeless.

5. Change your pillowcase

Sometimes all you need is a small change. The cotton pillow and pillow covers that we usually use tend to suck the moisture off our hair. This leads to dry scalp, frizzy hair and hair loss. So, switch your cotton pillowcase with a satin or silk pillowcase. These won't strip the moisture off your hair and you will have healthy-looking, strong hair.

6. Check your hairstyle

Leaving the hair open is a natural way to style our hair for many of us. But if you want to skip the winter hair loss that might not be the best idea. In the winter, it is better to switch to braids and buns. Remember to tie your hair too tight though. It will tug on the roots of your hair and further lead to hair loss.

7. Brush your hair the right way

To prevent winter hair loss, it is also important to take care of your combing habits. You need to be gentle with your hair. You should refrain from combing wet hair. Use a wide-toothed comb to get rid of tangles. Also, before you sleep, comb through your hair and tie your hair in a normal three-strand braid.

8. Stay hydrated and eat healthily

An unhealthy diet can cause hair loss if you don't get enough vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. For example, vitamin A encourages healthy hair growth, vitamin E keeps the scalp blood circulating, so the hair follicles remain active, and vitamin B keeps the hair healthy. In addition, keep your hair well hydrated by drinking plenty of water. By doing so, split ends and brittle hair will be prevented, resulting in shiny and radiant hair.

9. Determine the cause of hair loss

Stress and nutritional deficiencies may contribute to winter-related hair loss, among other factors. Make sure you seek the advice of a hair specialist (trichologist) in order to maintain the health of your hair. In addition, certain health tests can be recommended by your doctor in order to improve your understanding of your health numbers and blood parameters. Obtaining a complete blood analysis can assist your doctor in ruling out systemic diseases that might be affecting your hair and scalp.

