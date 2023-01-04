Shraddha Kapoor DIY Haircare: Her Secret Hair Pack Recipe Is A Must-have Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Shraddha Kapoor has done it all - the love-struck damsel, quirky college queen, fashionista street dancer and more. And she is gearing up for her grand return in 2023.

Her real-girl approach to beauty is refreshing. She acknowledges her mistakes and takes advice from her team in order to build a look that feels authentic to her.

"I definitely have been through my share of beauty phases, especially when I started out my career. I was introduced to a whole new world of beauty, so at that point, the best decision I made was surrendering myself to the team of experts who had years of experience," she said to Vogue.

So we know our girl won't just depend on anything that comes across but only ingredients that would actually benefit her skin.

She said, "I use a hair pack made of aloe vera, hibiscus leaves or flowers and yoghurt for 20 minutes before rinsing off. The cooling and nourishing pack leaves your hair soft, smooth and shiny."

So, let's check out Shraddha Kapoor DIY Haircare, which according to her has been a secret recipe in her family for ages.

Shraddha Kapoor DIY Haicare

Shraddha uses her most-trusted hair pack when it comes to her tresses. Made of aloe vera, hibiscus leaves or flowers and yoghurt, the hair pack is an ultimate combo for dry, brittle hair and can boost your hair's moisture levels as well.

Ingredients: Aloe vera, hibiscus leaves or flowers and yoghurt.

Directions

Step 1: Remove the gel from aloe vera, or you can use store-bought aloe vera gel.

Step 2: Crush the hibiscus leaves and add it to the aloe vera gel.

Step 3: Add yoghurt to the mix and pulverise the three ingredients well.

Step 4: Evenly apply it to your hair and scalp.

Step 5: Let it sit for 20 minutes and wash off with normal water.

Hibiscus contains numerous beneficial ingredients that can reduce hair loss and prevent baldness. Providing your hair with a soft and silky texture and nourishing your hair, hibiscus leaves and flowers extracts are rich in vitamin C, flavonoids, amino acids, mucilage fibres, and antioxidants [1].

Yogurt has a high protein content, important nutrients, and probiotics, making it an ideal ingredient for hair masks which many believe to have a cosmetic and restorative effect [2].

There are many active ingredients and minerals found in aloe vera that can help strengthen your hair. Aloe vera contains vitamins A, C, and E. All three vitamins contribute to cell turnover, which promotes healthy cell growth and shiny hair [3].