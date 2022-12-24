Just In
Sara Ali Khan’s Haircare Routine ‘Takes Guts’: 2 Ways To Use It For Dandruff And Hair Loss
Sara Ali Khan's hair is always on point! Be it a quick up-d after a sweat sesh at the gym or a birthday party at Manish Malhotra's - Sara's hair never fails her - like her costume designer sometimes does.
Often sharing her personal journey with refreshing candour, the actor emphasizes the importance of focusing on self-love, and that's why we're obsessed with her.
In her pursuit of a healthy scalp and hair, apparently, Sara won't stop at anything. According to Vogue, Sara loves experimenting with the not-so ordinary ingredients, and she's picked up on onion juice as her recent favourite, known for its antioxidants that boost hair growth.
"I put not very nice smelling things on my face and onions in my hair. It takes a lot of guts to do it," she said in an interview with Vogue.
Onion For Haircare: Benefits And Ways To Use It
Benefits Of Onion For Hair
In terms of hair problems, onions are an effective home remedy. You may dislike the strong, pungent smell of onions, but they can be incredibly beneficial to you if eaten or applied topically. For centuries, onion juice has been used as a very effective remedy for hair loss and other hair concerns [1].
The onion contains anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial chemicals that help your body function properly, which in turn can benefit your hair too [2]. This article will explain why and how onion juice can help improve your haircare routine like Sara Ali Khan's haircare routine.
Here are some reasons why onion for haircare is a good option:
- The juice from onions is a rich source of sulphur, which is essential for the growth of hair follicles and prevents breakage of hair [3].
- Antioxidants found in onion juice may help prevent premature greying of the hair [4].
- Using onions as a hair conditioner will prevent hair loss and nourish your hair.
- Onions have antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that can prevent scalp infections and dandruff.
- You can improve your scalp circulation by massaging with onion juice, resulting in healthy hair growth [5].
How To Make Onion Juice?
- Chop one onion into small pieces.
- Make a smooth paste by blending these chopped onions.
- Using a soft cotton cloth, filter the paste to ensure that there are no onion chunks remaining in the juice.
Ways To Use Onion For Haircare
1. Onion juice for hair loss
You will need: 1 tbsp onion juice and a cotton pad.
Directions:
- Take a cotton pad and soak it in onion juice.
- With the cotton pad soaked with onion juice, dab it on your scalp.
- When your entire scalp has been covered, massage your scalp for a few minutes.
- It is recommended that you leave the juice on for about 15 minutes to an hour.
- Use a mild shampoo to wash your hair.
- Do this on alternate days.
2. Onion juice for dandruff
You will need: Aloe vera gel and onion juice.
Directions:
- Combine two tablespoons of aloe vera gel with three tablespoons of onion juice.
- After applying the mix to your scalp, massage it for about five minutes.
- After applying it to your hair, let it dry for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Wash it off with a mild shampoo.
On A Final Note...
Remember guys - While onions can be a powerful antioxidant, it is not a recommendation to rely solely on them for your haircare. Also, many experts oppose the onion juice for haircare trend.
Make sure your hair care contains no harsh chemicals such as phthalates, sulphates, or alcohol, and consume enough nutrients by avoiding processed foods and consuming a diet that is high in protein, vitamins, and minerals.
