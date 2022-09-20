Priyanka Chopra’s DIY Yoghurt Hair Mask: Say Goodbye To Itchy-Dry Scalp Hair Care oi-Amritha K

PC, aka Priyanka Chopra, is one of the very few Bollywood names that have made a place for themselves in Hollywood. With one of the best eyebrows and thick manes in the game, PC always looks like a thousand bucks.

When it comes to voluminous and revitalised hair, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always loved relying on simple pantry staples. In a post, Vogue mentioned that Priyanka Chopra Jonas uses a yoghurt hair mask to tackle dry, itchy scalp - so we set out to find that recipe, and here you go!

Priyanka Chopra's DIY Yoghurt Hair Mask

You can always fall back on Chopra's quick hair mask of yoghurt, lemon juice and honey to get lustrous strands and wave goodbye to stubborn dandruff.

How to make Priyanka Chopra's DIY yoghurt hair mask

Ingredients: Yoghurt, honey and lemon.

Directions

Combine two tablespoons of yoghurt with one teaspoon of honey and a few drops of lemon juice.

Make a fine paste by mixing all the ingredients.

Apply the mixture to the roots and lengths and cover your hair with a shower cap.

Leave it for 30 minutes, and then wash it off with mild shampoo.

So, what makes this hair mask a good choice for people with dandruff/dry scalp?

Yoghurt contains active bacterial enzymes that effectively treat dandruff and itchy scalp and help protect the skin from drying out. It also moisturizes your hair and locks in the natural oils, giving it a natural shine [1].

Lemons contain citric acid, which prevents hair follicles from getting loose, thus preventing hair loss. When applied to the scalp, lemons unclog the pores around the follicles, thus preventing dandruff. Lemon controls oil production on the scalp, preventing it from getting shiny [2].

Honey is an excellent hair moisturizer as it has both emollient and humectant properties. Emollients smooth the hair follicles, restoring shine to dull hair. Humectants bond with water molecules, restoring moisture to dry strands. Honey can help restore your hair's natural lustre by moisturizing and locking in shine [3].

Combined, these three ingredients help rid your scalp of dandruff and promote healthy hair growth.

In general, use a hair mask once or twice a week.

