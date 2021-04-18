Look Fabulous In 5 Minutes! Jacqueline Fernandez-Inspired Cute Braid Is Easy And Quick Hairstyle For Everyday Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

It often happens! You wake up so late in the morning that you don't even get time to run comb through your hair because you have to be present somewhere or have events to attend. And so, either you end up leaving your hair loose or making a boring ponytail. This daily routine has somewhere ruined your beauty and lifestyle. Isn't it? We mean, when was the last time you stood in front of the mirror to try out an interesting hairstyle? We know you have a busy schedule but darlings, there are a lot of easy and quick hairstyles which can make you look fabulous in just 5 minutes.

To inspire you, we have come up with a cute hairstyle that was recently flaunted by Jacqueline Fernandez. She left her hair loose but she styled it with a pretty side braid on the top of her head. Her hairstyle is super easy to copy and it also makes for a quick hairstyle. Take a look as we pen down the step-by-step procedure of recreating it.

What you need

• Comb or hair brush

• Rat-tail comb

• Bobby pins

• Sectioning clip

• Hair spray

Steps to follow

• First comb your hair thoroughly, using hair brush to avoid any tangles or knots in your hair.

• Before you start making braid, take out the front bangs of your hair and secure it with sectioning clip to later style it.

• Now, part your hair from the side. Pull a few strands from the side part of your hair up and tease it using a rat-tail comb to give your hair a voluminous look.

• It's time to create the braid now! Start by picking two sections of hair from the top of your head and slowly twist them together.

• Every time, you twist them, take a new strand from the hairline and add it to the braid.

• Once you reach near the ear, secure the braid a little back with the help of bobby pins.

• Make another braid on the other side of your hair as well.

• Now, take the sectioning clip off your bands and framing your forehead a little, bring it near you braid and tuck it in with bobby pins.

• Comb the rest part of your hair. If you have extra time, use straightener or curling iron to style them.

• Lastly, apply hair spray on your hair to ensure everything is set in place and will last till the end of the day.

So, are you ready to nail the hairstyle? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram