Your Major Sunday-Perfect Colour-Blocks Inspiration Ft. Aditi Rao Hydari And Jacqueline Fernandez

If you want your Sunday to be casual but fashionable, we have got you covered. Also, if you are looking forward to slaying it in western outfits, we suggest you opt for colour-blocks just like Aditi Rao Hydari and Jacqueline Fernandez did recently. The divas looked chic in their outfits and gave us major colour contrast goals with their Sunday-perfect outfits. Well, we have decoded their outfits for you.

Photographer Courtesy: Dev Purbiya

Aditi Rao Hydari's Colour-Blocked Skirt Set

For Ajeeb Dastaans promotions, Aditi Rao Hydari has been flaunting stunning outfits. The outfit that was colour-block-worthy was her skirt set, which she wore recently for the promotional round. Aditi wore a bright yellow Only India t-shirt that had the word 'typing...' written on it. She paired it with a reddish-brown corduroy skirt from the label, essé. The skirt had a deep silt, which added to the bold quotient. She teamed her ensemble with black sandals from Prisca, which further gave her look a colour-contrast touch. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi accessorised her look with chic rings and mainly her floral ring was also striking. She also upped her style quotient with dainty gold earrings. Her jewellery was from myrah By Rhea Bothra and Ayana Silver Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by matte dark pink lip shade, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look.

Pictures Source: Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez's Colour-Blocked Pants Set

Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, Jacqueline Fernandez looked shopping-ready in her colour-blocked outfit. The Ram Setu actress wore pants set and played with white and pink hues. Her sweatshirt top was a classic number with a Chanel motif embossed on it. She teamed her top with knitted pink flared pants, which went well with her top. Apart from her top, we also loved her delicate pearl-accents belt and she carried a brown and pink bag from Chanel. While sweater, belt, and handbag were from Chanel, her pants were designed by Zara. She wore transparent-strapped sandals to accentuate her look. She wore dainty earrings and rings to notch up her look. Jacqueline also wore a watch and her makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted ponytail completed her look.

So, whose look would you want to ace? Let us know that.