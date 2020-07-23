How To Use Neem Leaves For Dandruff Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Dandruff is a common scalp condition characterised by white flakes, itchiness, irritation, and dryness, followed by hair loss. It is a troublesome problem that largely indicates an unhealthy scalp. Excessive oil on the scalp, bacterial infestation and chemical build-up on the scalp all leads to dandruff. There are tons of hair products promising dandruff-free scalp available in the market. Very few of those, if any at all, can actually help to beat dandruff. Experts suggest it is best to go natural when it comes to fighting dandruff. And what can be more efficient than neem to do the job?

Neem is a medicinal plant that has been recognised by Ayurveda as a potent remedy for many skin and hair issues. Neem leaves can be used in various ways to get rid of dandruff once and for all. Neem leaves have strong antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties that efficiently cleanses your scalp to eliminate dandruff.[1] If you are struggling with dry and frizzy hair, the antioxidant properties of neem leaves can also help in treating that by nourishing your scalp and increasing the blood circulation in your scalp.[2]

As we all know, healthy scalp makes healthy hair. So, by using neem on your scalp, not only are you treating your scalp for dandruff but also strengthening the hair roots and making your hair healthy, smooth and bouncy. It is no surprise then that neem can also help boost hair growth.[3][4]

That being said, today we have for some amazing ways you can use neem for dandruff. Here we go.

1. Neem Water With all its amazing scalp-nourishing properties, all you need to do is rinse you hair with neem water to keep all the dandruff-causing bacteria at bay. What you need A handful of neem leaves

A basin of water Directions for use Put the neem leaves in water and boil it until it starts to change its colour.

Allow the mixture to cool down to room temperature.

Strain the mixture and collect the neem water in a bowl.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

Rinse your scalp and hair with the neem water.

Wait for a few seconds before finally rinsing your hair with cold water.

Repeat this remedy times in a week until you see improvement. 5 Incredible Benefits Of Neem For Hair 2. Neem And Honey Just like neem, honey also has antibacterial, antifungal, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Combining these two powerful ingredients gives you an effective way to calm your scalp, remove all the grime and get rid of dandruff.[5] What you need A handful of neem leaves

1 tbsp honey Directions for use Grind the neem leaves with some water to make a fine paste.

Add honey to it and mix well.

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

Rinse it off later using normal water.

Repeat this remedy once a week to get dandruff free. Hair Hacks To Promote Faster Hair Growth 3. Neem And Curd Replete with lactic acid, curd acts as a mild exfoliator and conditioner for your scalp. It soothes the scalp while neem does it work of removing dandruff.[6] What you need A handful of neem leaves

1 bowl of curd Directions for use Grind the neem leaves with some water to make a fine paste.

Add this neem paste to the bowl of curd and mix well.

Apply the obtained mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Do this 1-2 times in a week to get rid of dandruff permanently. 4. Neem, Coconut Oil And Castor Oil Mix Coconut oil replenishes the protein loss from the hair and helps to strengthen it, preventing hair damage. Castor oil moisturises and stimulates the hair follicles to boost hair growth while lemon being antibacterial aids neem in cleansing the scalp and eliminating dandruff. What you need A handful of neem leaves

1 cup of coconut oil

¼th cup of castor oil

1 tsp lemon juice Directions for use Heat the coconut oil and add neem leaves to it.

Let the oil boil for 10-15 minutes before taking it off the heat.

Allow the oil to cool down to room temperature.

Strain the oil and add castor oil and lemon juice to it.

Apply the concoction on your scalp and hair.

Wait for an hour before washing it off.

Use this remedy once a week to get rid of dandruff.