How To Make Hair Dye Last Longer On Your Hair: Haircare Tips For Coloured Hair Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Colouring your hair is the new 'it' thing; social media is proof! The introduction of home-grown, vegan and cruelty-free brands seems responsible for the increasing number of people colouring the tresses in pretty, funky colours.

As a result, hair dye may fade away after 15 to 30 days from the day it was applied. You need to ensure that your hair colour does not fade out quickly - because who got the time to sit and re-apply the colour every 15 days, right?

Of course, there are some disadvantages associated with hair colouring. If you do this frequently, it may weaken your hair strands, dry your hair, and result in hair fall.

As a result, protecting your hair dye for a long period of time is of the utmost importance in order to have a considerable gap between your next hair colouring and the next hair colouring.

It is important to give your hair time to repair damage naturally. Therefore, it is important to take extra care of your hair. This will also ensure that the dye stays on your hair for a longer period of time.

How To Make Hair Colour Last?

Here are some best tips to make hair dye last for longer.

1. Don't go straight to the shower

In order to ensure the dye settles into the hair, wait at least 24 hours before shampooing. You can also try rinsing your hair with cool water and rubbing the scalp with your fingertips to get that feeling of clean hair. Even with a nice scrub, the hair and scalp can still be cleaned without pulling colour.

2. Avoid washing your hair with hot water

Water with high temperature can easily remove your hair colour and fade it. Hot water can loosen dye molecules that are easily washed out of your hair.

3. Don't wash your hair every day

Wash your hair once a week to avoid fading your hair colour and drying it out. Frequent washing of your hair can weaken the bond of the colour with your hair, which is then washed away.

4. Avoid frequent colouring

It is recommended that you do not colour your hair frequently. Give it a minimum of six months between colourings. Frequent hair colouring can weaken your hair and cause it to break.

5. Deep conditioning

One of the best ways to prevent fading of hair dye is to apply a deep conditioning treatment once a week. Apply the conditioner from your roots to the ends of your hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes and wear a shower cap and wash off with cold water.

These days, there are several chemical-free, cruelty-free Indian-brand conditioners that are specifically made for coloured hair.

6. Don't blow dry or heat style

It is recommended that you do not use hot curling irons or blow dryers for your dyed hair. Dyed hair is more prone to heat damage and fades faster.