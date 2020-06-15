10 Natural Home Remedies To Treat Hair Loss Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Hair loss can be devastating. The chunk of hair on our pillowcases and the stream of hair that comes out while you are showering or combing your hair aren't great signs. According to experts, losing about 100 strands of hair a day is acceptable. More than that is alarming. When the constant loss of hair starts to hit us and we panic, our first instinct is to run off to the stores to buy all the hair products promising hair loss control, and thick and long hair. But, we are often left disappointed with the results of these issues.

We firmly believe there isn't a better solution to hair loss than natural remedies. Natural ingredients have powerful properties that can save us from the nightmare known as hair loss. So, before we move on from hair loss to a more alarming situation( aka baldness), we urge you to give these natural remedies a try. Sure, they demand your patience but you will be blown away by the results. Keep scrolling down to know all the amazing remedies for hair loss.

Natural Remedies For Hair Fall

1. Egg White Once you get over the pungent smell of the eggs, you are going to be hooked to this remedy. Nature's best hair growth booster, egg white is rich in protein and sulphur that help to stimulate hair growth and fight hair loss.[1] What you need 1 egg white 1 tsp olive oil 1 tsp honey Directions for use In a bowl, separate the egg white. Add olive oil and honey to it and mix well. Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair. Wait for 20 minutes before rinsing your hair using a mild shampoo. 2. Onion Juice Before you cringe, yes it works. Replete with vitamins C, B and E, and sulphur, onion juice is one of the most effective solutions for hair loss. It brings back life to your limp hair and also adds shine to it[2]. What you need 1 large onion Cotton pad Directions for use Grind the onion in a blender and extract its juice. Using a cotton pad, apply the onion juice to the roots of your hair. Massage your scalp in circular motions for a few minutes. Wait for another 10-15 minutes before rinsing off your tresses using a mild shampoo. 3. Green Tea A great antioxidant, green tea has a terrific free radical scavenging ability that makes it a potent solution for your issue of hair loss.[3] It also helps in reducing DTH(dihydrotestosterone)- one of the reasons behind hair loss. Apart from that, it strengthens your hair and fights dandruff and itchy scalp as well. What you need 2-3 green tea bags 1-2 cups of hot water(based on your hair length) Directions for use Brew the green tea using the tea bags. Allow it to cool down to room temperature. Rinse your scalp and hair with the green tea and gently massage your scalp. Leave it on for another 20 minutes before rinsing your hair thoroughly. 4. Amla Amla or Indian gooseberry has been used for boosting hair growth and health, and for good reason. It is rich in vitamin C that that effectively stimulates the hair follicles to combat hair loss.[4] What you need 1 tbsp amla powder 1 tbsp lime juice Directions for use In a bowl, take the amla powder. Add lime juice to the amla powder and mix well to make a paste. Apply the paste on your scalp and hair. Leave it on for about an hour. Rinse it off thoroughly later and wash your hair with a mild shampoo. 5. Fenugreek Seeds Fenugreek seeds can do way more than just add to the nutritional value of your food. Fenugreek seeds are filled to the brim with nicotinic acid and proteins that not only prevent hair loss but also treat dandruff and thinning hair.[5] What you need 2 tbsp fenugreek seeds A bowl of water Directions for use Soak the fenugreek seeds in water overnight. In the morning, strain the seeds and grind them in a blender to make a paste. Apply the above-obtained paste to your scalp and hair. Leave it on for 25-30 minutes before rinsing your hair using a mild shampoo. 6. Avocado Talk about an ingredient that nourishes as good as it tastes! Vitamin E present in avocado easily penetrates into the roots and stimulates hair growth while adding shine and moisture to your tresses.[6][7] It also is replete with biotin- a vitamin that boosts hair growth like no other. What you need 1 ripe avocado 1 tbsp olive oil 1 lemon Directions for use Scoop the avocado in a bowl and use a for to mash it into a smooth paste. Add olive oil to it and mix it well. Now squeeze the lemon into the mixture and mix everything. Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off using a mild shampoo. 7. Aloe Vera Aloe vera is a blessing not for your skin but your hair as well. Aloe is a storehouse of vitamins and minerals and a specific enzyme, proteolytic that nourishes the scalp and stops hair loss.[8] Besides, it makes for a great conditioner and moisturiser for your hair. What you need Aloe vera gel, as needed Directions for use Apply the aloe vera gel on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair. Leave it on for another 45 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly using cold water later. Recommended Read: Aloe Vera: Wonderful Health Benefits, Side Effects And Ways To Use 8. Rosemary Oil Rosemary oil has the amazing ability to improve regeneration of cells that empowers it to control hair loss. Study shows that rosemary oil is quite effective in boosting hair growth[9].That means you are not only combating hair loss but also moving towards thick hair days. How about that! What you need 1 tbsp coconut oil 4-5 drops of rosemary oil Directions for use Mix the rosemary oil in the coconut oil. Apply this concoction to your scalp and hair. Wait for 10 minutes before washing your hair using a mild shampoo. Recommended Read: 8 Amazing Ways To Use Rosemary Oil For Skin & Hair 9. Jojoba Oil Used in many cosmetic formulations, jojoba oil is an effective remedy for hair loss. It stimulates hair growth, moisturises your hair and improves the absorption ability of the products you use.[10] What you need 2 tbsp jojoba oil Directions for use Warm up the oil a bit. Make sure that it isn't too hot to burn your scalp. Apply the oil on your scalp and hair. Leave it on for about 20 minutes. Wash your hair thoroughly using a mild shampoo. 10. Coconut Milk Coconut milk is filled with all the amazing vitamins and minerals that keep your hair healthy and bouncy. It is known to boost hair follicles to boost hair growth and thus helps you prevent hair loss. What you need Coconut milk, as needed Directions for use Apply the coconut milk on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair. Wait for 20 minutes for the coconut milk to do its magic. Rinse it off thoroughly and air-dry your hair.