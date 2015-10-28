8 Amazing Ways To Use Rosemary Oil For Skin & Hair Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Essential oils have become a premium choice when it comes to skin care and hair care. Rosemary oil is one such essential oil that has tons of beauty benefits to offer. Extracted from one of the oldest herb, rosemary oil not only acts as a stress buster, but also helps to nourish our skin and hair, when applied topically.

From treating acne to stimulating hair growth, rosemary essential oil does it all. Rich in vitamins and minerals, rosemary can be used to tackle various skin and hair issues. Rosemary oil helps to combat acne and the inflammation caused as a result of acne.[1] It possesses antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage, that helps to keep the scalp healthy and prevent ageing of the skin.[2]

Listed below are various benefits rosemary oil offers and the ways to use it for skin and hair care.

Benefits Of Rosemary Essential Oil For Skin & Hair

• It treats acne.

• It rejuvenates the skin.

• It prevents signs of ageing.

• It tightens the skin.

• It improves skin tone.

• It helps to remove dark spots and stretch marks.

• It refreshes the scalp.

• It promotes hair growth.[3]

• It repairs damaged hair.

• It treats dry and itchy scalp.[4]

• It helps to treat dandruff.

How To Use Rosemary Essential Oil For Skin?

1. For acne

Well-known for its moisturising effect, aloe vera makes the skin firm and effectively treats acne.[5] Rosemary oil and aloe vera gel blended with turmeric makes up for an amazing home remedy to treat acne.[6]

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp aloe vera gel

• 6-7 drops of rosemary essential oil

• A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

• In a bowl, add the aloe vera gel.

• Add rosemary essential oil and turmeric in it and give it a good mix.

• Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off later.

• Use this remedy 2 times a week for the desired results.

2. For suntan

The lactic acid present in yogurt helps to exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells and rejuvenate the skin.[7] This helps to treat issues such as dark spots, pigmentation and suntan.[8] Turmeric has healing properties and also helps to remove suntan.[9]

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp yogurt

• 5-6 drops of rosemary essential oil

• A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

• Put the yogurt in a bowl.

• Add turmeric in it and give it a good stir to make a paste.

• Add the rosemary essential oil in it and mix everything well.

• Apply this paste on your face evenly.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Rinse it off thoroughly.

3. For skin tightening

Oatmeal has antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage and tightens skin pores to give your skin a youthful look.[10] Gram flour and honey cleanse the skin and prevent signs of ageing, and also keep it hydrated.[11]

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp oatmeal

• 1 tbsp gram flour

• 1 tsp honey

• 10 drops of rosemary essential oil

Method of use

• In a bowl, add the oatmeal.

• Add gram flour and honey in the bowl and give it a good stir.

• Lastly, add rosemary essential oil in it and mix everything together well to form a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste on your face.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

4. For even skin tone

Blended together, rosemary oil and grape seed oil help to heal the skin and provide an even tone to the skin.[12]

Ingredients

• 1 tsp grape seed oil

• 1-2 drops of rosemary essential oil

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

• Using a brush, apply this mixture on your face.

• Leave it on 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off gently.

How To Use Rosemary Essential Oil For Hair?

1. For hair growth

Coconut oil seeps into the hair particles and thus prevent hair damage and promote hair growth.[13] Rich in proteins, eggs nourish the hair follicles and promote hair growth,[14] while honey helps in preventing hair loss.[15]

Ingredients

• 6 drops of rosemary essential oil

• 1 egg

• 1 tsp honey

• 1 tsp coconut oil

Method of use

• Crack open an egg in a bowl.

• Add honey in the bowl and give it a stir.

• Next, add coconut oil and rosemary essential oil in the bowl and blend everything together well to make a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste on your hair.

• Leave it on for around 45 minutes.

• Rinse it off using warm water.

• Let your hair air dry.

2. To condition the hair

Castor oil largely consists of ricinoleic acid that penetrates deep into the hair follicles and condition the hair,[16] while coconut oil prevents the hair from damage.

Ingredients

• 2 tsp castor oil

• 2 tsp coconut oil

• 5 drops of rosemary essential oil

Method of use

• In a pan, add the above mentioned quantity of coconut oil and castor oil.

• Warm this concoction on a low flame for 1 minute.

• Take it off the heat and add rosemary essential oil in it. Mix well.

• Apply the mixture on your scalp.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off later.

• Use this once a week for the desired results.

3. To make the hair thicker

Olive oil has antioxidant properties that keep the scalp healthy and promote hair growth when applied topically.[17] It thus helps to add volume to the hair.

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 6 drops of rosemary essential oil

Method of use

• Add both the ingredients in a microwave safe container.

• Pop it in the microwave for about 10 seconds to warm it up.

• Alternatively, you can warm up this concoction on low flame. Make sure not to overheat the concoction.

• Apply the concoction on our scalp.

• Leave it on overnight.

• Rinse it off using a mild shampoo in the morning.

4. To treat dry scalp

Tea tree oil has antioxidant, antibacterial and antiseptic properties that help to maintain a healthy scalp and get rid of dry and itchy scalp. Besides, rosemary oil along with cedarwood oil and lavender oil improves the blood circulation in the scalp and rejuvenates that scalp. This is an effective blend to treat dry and itchy scalp.

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp coconut oil

• 2 drops of rosemary essential oil

• 2 drops of tea tree oil

• 2 drops of cedarwood oil

• 2 drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

• In a bowl, add the coconut oil.

• Add rosemary oil and tea tree oil in it and give it a good stir.

• Lastly add the cedarwood oil and lavender oil and mix everything together well.

• Apply this concoction on your scalp.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

