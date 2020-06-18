ENGLISH

    Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Static Hair

    By

    Static hair is frustrating. As the temperature drops and the air becomes dry, the behaviour of our hair changes. It becomes more dry and frizzy leading to static hair. We already have many hair issues that we juggle with every day. Add static hair to the list of hair issues and it becomes unbearable. The constantly charged hair can be difficult to deal with.

    Ladies with fine hair are hit worse by the static charge in your hair. It weakens your hair and makes it difficult to style and manage it. While you try different hair products to beat the static hair, we suggest you take a step back and give your hair what it needs- moisture and nourishment. To that effect, we bring you the best home remedies to get rid of static hair. Check these out.

    Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Static Hair

    Array

    1. Aloe Vera Gel

    The blessing of nature, aloe vera is a remedy to almost all our beauty issue, including static hair. Being an excellent emollient, aloe vera gel keeps the moisture locked in your hair to prevent static hair.[1]

    What you need

    • Aloe vera gel, as needed

    Directions for use

    • Apply the aloe vera gel on your wet tresses and spread it all over using your fingers.
    • Leave it at that.
    • Alternatively, you can apply the aloe vera gel generously on your hair the night prior to your hair wash day and wash it off in the morning.
    Array

    2. Mayonnaise

    Who would've thought the mayonnaise that enriches the taste of our food can also help beat our hair issues. It totally works though. A mix of hair-boosting ingredients like lemon juice, soybean oil etc., mayonnaise contains vitamins and minerals to boost hair strength and add moisture to your hair. After a mayonnaise treatment, your hair feels soft, smooth and shiny.

    What you need

    • 1 tbsp mayonnaise

    Directions for use

    • Shampoo your hair as you would normally do.
    • Instead of conditioner, apply mayonnaise on the ends of your hair.
    • Leave it on for 5-10 minutes and rinse it off thoroughly.
    • Let your hair air dry.

    Array

    3. Yogurt And Egg

    Both yogurt and egg are protein boost for your hair that not only impart strength and shine to your hair but also add moisture to it leaving your with smooth and frizz-free hair. [2][3]

    What you need

    • 2 tbsp yogurt
    • 1 whole egg

    Directions for use

    • In a bowl, take the yogurt.
    • Crack open an egg into it and mix both the ingredients.
    • Apply the mixture to your hair.
    • Wait for 25-30 minutes before rinsing it off with a mild shampoo.
    Array

    4. Olive Oil Treatment

    Replete with fatty acids such as oleic acid and palmitic acid that are great for softening your hair and improving its appearance, olive oil penetrates deep into your hair shafts to provide moisture to your hair and prevent frizzy hair. [4]

    What you need

    • 2 tbsp olive oil

    Directions for use

    • Warm up the olive oil a little.
    • Apply the warm oil to your scalp and hair.
    • Leave it on for 1-2 hours.
    • Rinse it off thoroughly using a mild shampoo.

    Array

    5. Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

    Apple cider vinegar has innumerable benefits for your hair. From dandruff to static hair, it is the simple solution we all have been looking for. Filled with antibacterial properties, apple cider vinegar cleanses the scalp and conditions your hair to reduce static hair.[5]

    What you need

    • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
    • A mug of water

    Directions for use

    • Wash your hair using a mild shampoo.
    • Dilute the apple cider vinegar by adding it to the water.
    • Flip your hair forward in front of your face and rinse your hair with the diluted apple cider vinegar solution.
    • Wait for a minute and give your hair a thorough final rinse with cold water.

    Tips To Prevent Static Hair

    Along with these remedies, there are certain things to keep in mind to prevent static hair.

    • Swap your regular plastic comb with a wooden comb. It reduces the static in your hair quite a lot.
    • Do not forget to condition your hair. The conditioner smoothes your hair cuticles and tames your wild tresses.
    • Do not use hot water to wash your hair. It strips your hair of the moisture and increases the chances of static hair. The water you take bath with should be either cold or lukewarm.
    • Keep the usage of heat styling products to the minimum. These are extremely drying for your hair and makes your hair super frizzy.
    • Use a silk pillow instead of cotton. The cotton pillow soaks up the moisture of your hair leaving it dry and frizzy.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 15:19 [IST]
