Genelia D’Souza Shares Instagram Reel Video Flaunting Her New Red Hair Colour And We Loved It!
We admire Genelia D'Souza! The actress is immensely loved for her active social media game. From entertaining fans with her fun videos to sharing stunning and adorable pictures, Genelia is often seen breaking the internet with her eye-catching Instagram posts. She is full of fun and is always out there experimenting with her looks.
Recently, the Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actress shared a new reel video on Instagram as she got her beautiful hair painted with her favourite shade of red. In the video, she is seen flipping and flaunting her hair in different amazing ways and showing her fans her love for her new hair colour. We absolutely loved her hair colour. So, let us take a look at the details for inspiration.
So, in her Instagram reel video, Genelia D'Souza was seen rocking her new hair colour while sitting near a window. She opted for a rich tone of cherry-red and got her hair highlights done from top to bottom. She did not just get her hair colour done but also went for a good haircut, which made her hair look even more beautiful and luscious. The Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na actress went for a layer cut and sported straight hair with side partition and front bangs.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Genelia slightly contoured and highlighted her forehead, cheekbones, nose, and jawline. Her brows were filled properly. She applied black kohl on her lower waterline softly and a sleek line of black eyeliner on her upper eyelashes. The actress applied pink eye shadow all over her lids and coated her eyelashes with mascara. She added a tint of soft blush on the apple of her cheeks and wrapped up her look with pink lipstick.
So, what do you think about this new hair colour and haircut of Genelia D'Souza? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Genelia D'Souza's Instagram