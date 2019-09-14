ENGLISH

    Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza & Sonakshi Sinha

    By

    This week on Instagram established the importance and charm of eye make-up to enhance the entire look. While celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan focused on lining the eyes to lift the look, Genelia D'Souza and Sonakshi Sinha went for a soft but impactful eye looks.

    The best part about this week is that these looks were so stunning yet so feasible to create and pull off that you would fall more in love with these looks. And that is a trend that we are noticing more and more as the weeks go by. The more natural, practical and workable looks are becoming the go-to looks of almost all the mind. Not that we mind the over the top looks, but these usually aren't so practical to wear on a regular day at work, school or even a day off.

    So, let's find out what were the best beauty Instagrams of the past week and who wore them.

    1. Sonam Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor is on a roll as she is promoting her upcoming movie The Zoya Factor. For the latest promotional event, Sonam went for a creased eyeliner look that was first for her. She went for a luminous and full-coverage base. Her well-contoured cheekbones and jawline defined her face perfectly. The blush on the apples of her cheeks added a soft flush to her look. Coming to her eye look, she went for a mocha brown eyeshadow all over her lid. Her thick creased eyeliner was the star of the look and made this simple and subtle look stand out. She paired this look with a semi-matte mocha brown lip shade.

    This effortless look took our breath away and we would urge you to give this a try. And remember, blending is the key to a flawless make-up look.

    2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Well, you might not be surprised to see Bebo in the list of best beauty Instagrams. Kareena donned a stunning beige avatar for the latest episode of the dance reality show Dance India Dance. She went for a matte base which she topped off with contoured and flushed cheekbones. Her eye look was quick and simple with beige eyeshadow applied all over her lid. What made her eye look stand out the purple eyeliner placed on top of the black eyeliner and in the waterline. It was a great contrast to the otherwise subtle look. She paired this look with a complementary beige lipstick.

    This make-up look was stuff of dreams and we couldn't take our eyes off the stunning beauty in beige.

    3. Genelia D'Souza

    Genelia D'Souza has an amazing everyday make-up look for us. Recently, Genelia posted few pictures on her Instagram handle and her make-up look in the pics was fresh, refreshing and lucid enough for us to carry it off.

    In the pictures, Genelia rocked a brown smokey eye look with a smudged eyeliner adding some depth and definition to her look. Thickly lined lower lash line and a nice coat of mascara finished off her eye look. She added a very subtle pink blush to her cheeks and the high points of her face were highlighted to perfection. She paired this look with a baby pink glossy lipstick. The purple highlights at the end of her hair were looking amazing and can work for all the brunettes out there.

    4. Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha recently adorned an exotic black avatar for the promo shoot of the upcoming reality show Myntra Fashion Superstar. And her make-up look at the event caught our attention. She went for a bronzed and dewy base with a peach blush placed beautifully on the apples of her cheeks. Her eye make-up was the highlight of the look with a matte mauve eyeshadow applied all over her lid. She thinly lined her eyes and the thick and fluttery eyelashes added depth to her look. She paired this look with a tan brown lip shade and looked mesmerising.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 13:18 [IST]
