6 Different Ways To Style Your Bangs Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Lockdown has us do crazy things to our hair. With Instagram flooding with "lockdown hair" pictures and everyone chopping their hair off, it looks too tempting a risk not to take. Many of us who have been flirting with the idea of getting bangs for years have found the perfect opportunity to do it during the lockdown. So, you went ahead and did it too?

Well, to be honest, bangs feel refreshing and cute for the first couple of days. But then styling the bangs become an everyday struggle. They don't look cute anymore and you have got no idea what to do with the mess you have made. Before you regret your decision, allow us to bring the excitement back to your new hair with these six different ways to style your bangs. Here we go!

The Classic Straight Bangs PC: Instagram/Yami Gautam The classic straight bangs is a look not half bad. After all, isn't this the look that tempted you in the first place to get bangs? The thing about freshly cut bangs is that the stylist straightens the bangs and it falls perfectly on your forehead. So, if your bangs start to look messy after a couple of days, pull out that hair straightener and make your bangs poker straight. For a more crisp look, straighten all of your hair. The Retro Route PC: Instagram/Stella Cini Retro hair looks are still popular for a reason. The elegance and boldness of retro hair can completely alter your vibe. If you have fluffy hair, you can always pull your bangs away in a wave falling on the side of your shoulder giving you a retro look. Messy Fringes PC: Instagram/Yami Gautam If you have bangs that are shorter at the center and longer at the sides, you can play with some texture and create this beautifully messy look. Comb your bangs to the sides and lightly curl all of your hair. Thin Strands PC: Instagram/Stella Cini This is a great look for the gals with thin hair to enjoy the bangs. If your thin tresses have always push off the bangs idea to the sides, this look proves that you can look spectacular in bangs even with thin hair. Straighten your bangs and place the strands precisely all over your forehead for this thin bangs look. Curtain Style PC: Instagram/Stella Cini Bangs that are overgrown but still not at a point to be gathered back into a ponytail can also be difficult to deal with. Worry not! This is the perfect length to try some crazy hairstyles such as the curtain bangs. This style will look best with thick hair. Straighten your bangs, part them in the middle and sweep them aside like a curtain and you have this boho look. Side Swept Business Bangs PC: Instagram/Yami Gautam Bangs are fun for the quarantine time but what about the office zoom meetings? Well, you can definitely get the no-nonsense business look with your bangs. All you got to do is straighten all of your hair, including the bangs, and sweep the bangs slightly to the sides giving the look of short fringes. With this look, you sure are ready to slay all your meetings.