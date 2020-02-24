ENGLISH

    40 Most Flattering Hairstyles For Triangle Shape Face

    By

    You are not alone if you are looking for a hairstyle that suits your face shape perfectly. The hairstyle that suits you the best depends largely on your face shape. The cut and mould of your face is an important element of how flattering a hairstyle will look on you. For instance, those with round shape should opt for a hairstyle that elongates the face. And if you have triangle face shape, you need a hairstyle that narrows down your chin.

    A triangle face shape is one that has a sharp jawline and a broader forehead. A hairstyle that softens the jawline and makes your forehead narrow will look the most flattering on triangle face shape. So, go for hairstyles that draw the attention away from your chin. Wondering which hairstyles those are? Don't fret. We've curated for you the best hairstyles for triangle face shape.

    Hairstyles For Triangle Shape Face- Women

    Array

    1. Middle-length wavy tresses

    PC: Instagram/Fong Jerry

    This is a perfect everyday hairstyle that doesn't require much effort. The waves at the ends add the softness a triangle face shape needs.

    Array

    2. Voluminous high bun

    PC: Instagram/HolleewoodHair

    A neat and classy hairstyle, the voluminous high bun adds lift to your look while the strands of hair pulled out at the sides frame your face and flatters your face shape.

    Array

    3. Long ombre wavy hair

    PC: Instagram/Márcio Oliveira

    Wavy hair is the best for triangle face shape. The ombre highlights added to the hair take the attention away from the sharp jawline.

    Array

    4. Short bob with side-swept bangs

    PC: Instagram/Framar

    The short bob ending just below your ears frames the face perfectly. The side-swept bangs give a tender touch to the look.

    Array

    5. Tousled high blue bun with bangs

    PC: Instagram/Charleen

    The tousled blue bun is not for the faint-hearted. It makes a bold statement and has a very bohemian feel to it. It is a hairstyle perfect for a fun evening out. Well, you don't really need the blue for the hairstyle to make an impact.

    Array

    6. Sleek side bob

    PC: Instagram/R A M B U TTM U N D E R C U T

    A simple look with a mix of soft and sassy, the sleek side bob is the perfect bob to experiment with for those with the triangle face shape.

    Array

    7. Formal ponytail

    PC: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

    This ponytail is elegant, bad-ass and perfect for any formal occasion. The strands on either side of the face add an element of poise to the look.

    Array

    8. Ponytail braid

    PC: Instagram/Spice.power5

    Melanie wore this quirky hairstyle to the recently held BRIT Awards. The sleek high ponytail look was given a perky twist with a precise three-strand braid.

    Array

    9. Highlighted ruffled bob

    PC: Instagram/BILLIE EILISH

    This ruffled hairdo looks trendy and wild. The dark tresses highlighted at the roots using a bright shade makes this look chic and intense.

    Array

    10. Tucked away tresses with waves

    PC: Instagram/shailene woodley

    This neat and elegant hairdo is the front hair sleekly tucked away behind the ears, almost giving it the look of an updo. The crisp waves at the ends add the much-needed flamboyance to the look.

    Array

    11. Black ruffled tresses

    PC: Instagram/shailene woodley

    The long and dark ruffled tresses give a playful vibe to the look. The long bangs on either side of the face, styled in a wave-like manner, make this look vivacious.

    Array

    12. Pulled-back messy bun

    PC: Instagram/shailene woodley

    The pulled back messy bun is a great hairdo for the triangle face. The messy strands across the face soften the jawline and the puffed front compliments your face shape perfectly.

    Array

    13. Blonde bob

    PC: Instagram/Scarlettwow

    The ruffled middle-parted blonde bob is an effortless look for your face shape. The hair curved outward at the ends give a perky and vibrant touch to the look.

    Array

    14. Wavy layers

    PC: Instagram/scarlettjohanssonstyle

    Wavy tresses are best-friends of triangle face shape. They are pretty, effortless and accentuate your face shape the best. Create waves in each layer of your hair to get the perfect bounce.

    Array

    15. Long pixie

    PC: Instagram/scarlettjohansson.fc

    This sleek hairstyle enhances your face shape in the best way. The long pixie look is sexy and gives you a unique look.

    Array

    16. Elegant low bun

    PC: Instagram/celebrity_redcarpet

    This hairdo is very formal and refined and comes in handy when the occasion demands it. The single strand on one side of your face gives a sparkling touch to the look.

    Array

    17. Retro bob

    PC: Instagram/johanssonofficialgallery

    The thick retro bob is defined with waves curled outside. This hairstyle is just right for your everyday office look.

    Array

    18. Sleek layers

    PC: Instagram/johanssonofficialgallery

    The sleek and defined side-parted layers have a quite well-dressed effect. This effortless-looking hairstyle is a go-to for any formal event.

    Array

    19. Formal sleek bun

    PC: Instagram/johanssonofficialgallery

    The sleek bun with an inclined front puff definitely makes the list of best hairstyles for your face shape. It enhances the shape of your face beautifully and uplifts your look.

    Array

    20. Thick curls bob

    PC: Instagram/kaelynchristine.hair

    Bob cut that reaches your shoulder is perfect for your face shape. Close curls enhance the look even more and add a bounce to the look.

    Array

    21. Beach waves half updo

    PC: Instagram/kaelynchristine.hair

    This hairstyle is marked by its texture. The beach waves styled in an elegant updo gives your hair the bounce it needs to compliment your face shape.

    Array

    22. Shoulder-length bob

    PC: Instagram/Reese Witherspoon

    This hairstyle consists of shoulder-length hair framing one side of the face. The slight wave on the side gives a tender touch to the hairdo.

    Array

    23. Pinned up bob

    PC: Instagram/hairbylindal

    This fringed long bob look is enhanced by the bobby pins used to pin up one side of the hair. The soft waves add bounce and texture to the look.

    Array

    24. Sleek long bob

    PC: Instagram/RPGSHOW

    This hairstyle is soft and elegant. It consists of middle-parted crisply straightened hair. The length of the bob defines your face shape in a flattering way.

    Array

    25. Neon asymmetrical bob

    PC: Instagram/Lynntelle Slim

    The neon shade and styling of the hairdo makes this hairdo unique. The sharply inclined bang curled outward at the end gives the look its edge.

    Array

    26. Overgrown asymmetrical bob with fringes

    PC: Instagram/Propaganda Hair Group

    The asymmetrical overgrown bob is accentuated with fringes that cover your forehead. This look is upbeat and sultry.

    Array

    27. Bob with long bangs

    PC: Instagram/S Salon & Studio

    Playing with the length of your bangs always work. This asymmetrical bob tucked in at one side is a keeper.

    Array

    28. Sleek low ponytail

    PC: Instagram/Deepika Padukone

    The low ponytail is one of the most popular hairstyles. This sleek middle-parted version of it definitely looks charming.

    Array

    29. Low bun with front pouf

    PC: Instagram/Deepika Padukone

    This hairdo consists of a precisely done low bun. The slight pulled back pouf makes the look cheeky and smart.

    Array

    30. Shiny brunette hairdo

    PC: Instagram/Vaani Kapoor

    The shiny brunette waves are charming and poised. This middle-parted effortless look is easy to carry and will suit your every occasion.

    Hairstyles For Triangle Shape Face- Men

    Array

    1. Side-swept tresses

    PC: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor

    Forget about that parting. The side-swept hair with a few flicks on the forehead is the perfect effortless hairstyle for triangle face shape.

    Array

    2. Pulled-back pouf

    PC: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor

    This hairstyle consists of deep side-parted hair pulled back in an inclined pouf. This adds softness to your face shape and looks flattering.

    Array

    3. Crew cut with fuller centre

    PC: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor

    This is one of the most popular hairstyles at the moment. With the sides featuring minimum hair and fuller hair in the centre, this hairstyle looks cool and stylish.

    Array

    4. The sleek side-parted tresses

    PC: Instagram/Ryan Gosling Daily

    Sleek side-parted hair is the most effortless hairstyle for triangle face shape. This short and sleek hairstyle is certainly apt for official events.

    Array

    5. The short pulled back hair

    PC: Instagram/Justin Timberlake

    The short pulled back hair in the middle gives your face shape the lift and definition it needs.

    Array

    6. The buzz cut with a stubble

    PC: Instagram/Justin Timberlake

    Taking short hair to the next level, this hairstyle features short all-over hair. The slight stubble helps to balance this fuzz-free hairstyle.

    Array

    7. The deep side part

    PC: Instagram/Justin Timberlake

    The deep side part narrows your broad forehead and makes up for a great everyday hairstyle for triangle face shape.

    Array

    8. Slick pulled back hair

    PC: Instagram/Copacetic

    The slick hair adds a degree of finesse to the look. This look consists of neatly combed pulled back hair that looks dapper.

    Array

    9. Pompadour hair

    PC: Instagram/Fabiano Coruja

    This classic hairstyle features a deep part with dramatically short hair at the sides and slick pulled back hair in the middle. This hairstyle works best with voluminous straight hair.

    Array

    10. Messy Curls

    PC: Instagram/Curly Hair Men Feed

    A care-free hairstyle, messy curls have a charm that you can't beat. It is a stylish look for those who want to venture a wild route. Although this hairstyle depends on the natural texture of your hair, you can always use the heat-styling tools at your disposal and rock the wild curls every once in a while.

