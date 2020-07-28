Suffering From Hair Loss? Here’s How Banana Can Help Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

With our crazy lifestyle choices, improper hair care routine, exposure to the sun, dirt and pollution coupled with the unhealthy eating habits, there is no surprise that so many of us suffer from hair loss. And then there goes the whole route of hair loss treatments that are either too expensive or a failure. Before you loose all hope of reviving your hair back to their glorious self, why not give natural homemade remedies a try?

Using natural ingredients is not only a great way to eradicate hair loss but also achieve long, lustrous and healthy hair. Enriched with vitamins, minerals and proteins, banana is the perfect natural ingredients to beat hair loss. Bananas are a wonderful treat for your scalp and hair. They contain potassium, proteins and natural oils that keep the scalp moisturised. Banana also helps in improving hair's natural elasticity making thus preventing splits ends and breakage.

Banana can be treated as a super conditioner for the hair for it not only increases the endurance and shine of the hair, it improves manageability and add bounce to your hair. It also is well-known to treat dandruff once and for all. Talk about a super ingredient for the hair![1]

With all the improved strength and elasticity, your hair will change drastically and hair loss will be a thing of the past.

1. Banana And Curd Curd unclogs the hair follicles and improves scalp health to prevent hair damage.[2] It also increases the anagen phase of the hair follicles, boosting hair growth.[3] What you need 1 ripe banana

½ cup curd How to use Mash the banana in a bowl using a fork.

Add the curd to the mashed banana and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your scalp.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

Do this twice a week for the desired result. How To Use Neem Leaves For Dandruff 2. Banana And Honey Honey has been proven to be an effective remedy against chronic dandruff.[4] It also has great emollient properties to keep your scalp moisturised and nourished. [5] What you need 2 ripe bananas

2 tbsp honey How to use Blend the bananas and honey together until you get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on damp scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and shampoo your hair as usual.

Do this twice a year for the desired result. 3. Banana And Avocado Including avocado in your hair care routine can be a real game-changer for your hair as it contains biotin that is known to combat hair loss. [6] Besides, vitamin E present in avocado is a powerful antioxidant that fight the free radical damage to keep your scalp healthy.[7] What you need 1 ripe banana

1 ripe avocado How to use In a bowl, mash the banana and avocado together using a fork.

Apply the mashed paste on your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Do this once a week for the desired result. Why Won't Your Hair Grow Past A Certain Length? 4. Banana, Papaya And Honey Banana, papaya and honey mixed together combats hair loss and deeply conditions the hair as well. Papaya strengthens the hair follicles and promotes hair growth to prevent hair thinning. [8] Folic acid present in papaya is especially useful to treat hair loss.[9] What you need 2 ripe bananas

½ ripe papaya

2 tbsp honey How to use Chop the banana and papaya into small pieces and mash them together using a fork.

Add honey to the banana-papaya mixture and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

To save yourself from the mess, put on a shower cap.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and shampoo your hair as usual.

Do this 1-2 times in a week to get the desired result. 5. Banana, Olive Oil And Coconut Oil Mix Coconut oil has regenerative properties and penetrates deep into the hair shaft to replenish the protein loss in the hair and treat hair loss and hair damage.[10] Olive oil with its emollient properties conditions the hair. What you need 2 ripe banana

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp honey How to use Mash the bananas into a bowl using a fork.

Add olive oil, coconut oil and honey to it and mix well.

Apply it to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water and shampoo your hair using a mild shampoo.

Do this once a week for the best result. 6. Banana And Almond Oil Replete with moisturising properties, almond oil helps to replenish and hydrate your scalp while banana works to boost the hair follicles.[11] Due to its high content of vitamin E, almond oil is also believed to boost hair growth.[7] What you need 1 ripe banana

1 tsp almond oil How to use Mash the banana in a bowl using a fork.

Add almond oil to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off and shampoo your hair as usual.

Do this 1-2 times in a week for the desired result. 7. Banana And Aloe Vera Gel The soothing aloe vera is packed with beta-carotene, vitamins C and E, all of which are strong antioxidants that neutralise the free radicals on the scalp to improve scalp health and boost hair growth.[12] What you need 1 ripe banana

1 tbsp aloe vera gel How to use In a bowl, mash the banana using a fork.

Add aloe vera gel to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Cover your hair using a shower cap to prevent any dripping.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off using cold water and shampoo your hair as usual.