Ayurvedic Remedies For Your Five Biggest Hair Problems

Hair Loss The wonderful amla has withstood the test of time and has proven to be one of the best ayurvedic remedies for hair loss. Amla contains essential vitamins, minerals and amino acids that boost blood circulation in your scalp to stimulate hair growth. Owing to the presence of strong antioxidants, amla is proven to deeply nourish the scalp and reduce hair fall greatly.[1][2] What you need 1-2 amla How to use Deseed the amla and crush it to obtain amla juice.

Apply this fresh amla juice to your roots.

Leave it on for one hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly using cold water.

Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week to stop the drastic hair fall. Home Remedies For Long Hair

Hair Damage Soap nuts or Reetha has been passed on since generations as an effective hair care remedy. Soap nuts contain saponins that are natural surfactants that thoroughly cleanse the scalp and nourish the hair leaving them soft, smooth and shiny. [3] Studies have also shown that soap nuts work well to prevent hair fall. [4] What you need A handful of soap nuts(Reetha)

2 cups of warm water How to use Soak the soap nuts in warm water.

Let it soak overnight.

Boil the soap nuts in the same water in the morning for 10-15 minutes.

Allow the solution to cool down to room temperature.

Strain the solution and collect it in a separate bowl.

Rinse your hair with water and squeeze out the excess water.

Next, rinse your roots and hair with soap nut solution.

Gently massage your roots with your fingertips in circular motions.

Finally, rinse your hair with normal water.

Use this remedy 2-3 times a week for best result.

Dandruff Bacterial infestation and excessive moisture in the scalp are the two main reasons behind dandruff. Filled to the brim with antifungal and antibacterial properties that cleanse the scalp, neem is proven to be an effective remedy for dandruff. [5] What you need A handful of neem leaves

1 tbsp curd How to use Wash the neem leaves and crush them to make a paste.

Add this paste to curd and mix well.

Apply the above-obtained mixture all over your scalp.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Use this remedy once a week until you see your dandruff reducing. Shikakai For Hair: Benefits & How To Use

Itchy Scalp Itching scalp is an inconvenient hair problem that we are all too familiar with. It can also pave a path for many other hair problems, dandruff and hair fall being the major ones. Amla is rich in vitamin C that is a strong antioxidant and helps fight oxidative stress caused by free radicals and boost collagen production to provide relief from the itchiness. In addition to that, both amla and tulsi have antifungal properties that aid this process and keep your scalp fresh and clean. [6][7] [8] What you need 1 tbsp amla powder

8-10 tulsi leaves

Water, as required How to use In a bowl, take the amla powder.

Add enough water in it so as to make a paste.

Grind the tulsi leaves to make a paste.

Add the tulsi paste to the amla paste and mix well.

Apply this mixture to your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water and use a mild shampoo to wash your hair.