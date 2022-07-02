Just In
- 2 hrs ago Hadid Sisters Hit Runway For Marc Jacobs With Partially 'Shaved' Heads And Bleached Brows
- 3 hrs ago July 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
- 3 hrs ago Expert Article: Pericoronitis, An Unfamiliar But Agonizing Dental Issue
- 4 hrs ago Who Is CM Eknath Shambaji Shinde? Tracing His Journey From An Auto-Driver To Maharashtra's New CM
Don't Miss
- News FCRA gets more teeth with key amendments in 2011 rules
- Finance Geojit Is Bullish On This Mid-Cap Banking Stock, Sees 21% Upside
- Sports Exciting lightweight contenders collide in UFC Vegas 58 headliner on July 9
- Automobiles Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder - Features, Safety, Powertrain, Variants, Warranty, Price & More
- Movies Amber Heard Is Being Investigated For Allegations Of Perjury In Australia: Report
- Education FMGE Result 2022 Declared For June Session At natboard.edu.in, Here’s How To Download
- Technology Nokia T10 Tablet Clears FCC Listing With 5100mAh Battery
- Travel Best Day Trips From Mumbai To Take Now
4 DIY Hair Masks For Monsoon Season, To Manage Hair Fall And Dandruff
The monsoon season brings with it a number of scalp infections and hair problems. During the monsoon season, you may experience oily scalps, greasy hair, and severe dandruff as well as itching. It may weaken the roots of your hair and cause severe hair loss with patchy scalp conditions, also known as monsoon hair fall, if not treated immediately.
Hot, humid conditions are characteristic of the monsoon season. Therefore, your hair is likely to fall out 150 per cent more during this season. Typically, women lose 50 strands of hair per day. During the monsoon, however, they may lose 150-200 hair strands
DIY Hair Masks For Monsoon Season
Here are a few simple DIY hair masks to keep your locks looking great during the rainy season.
1. Fenugreek + lemon juice
Fenugreek has anti-dandruff and anti-inflammatory properties, while lemon contains vitamin C and limonoids that are effective against germs.
- Combine the juice of a freshly squeezed lemon with fenugreek seeds powder.
- After applying this mask, leave it on for 30 minutes.
- Wash off with a mild herbal shampoo.
2. Henna + mustard oil
Herbal henna is not only beneficial for the appearance of your hair, but it also provides a layer of protection. Moreover, it contains hair strengthening properties that facilitate the penetration of nutrients into the follicles. This results in enhanced scalp health and hair growth.
- Take one cup of henna leaves.
- Add them to 250 ml of boiling mustard oil.
- Once the oil changes colour, let it cool.
- Sieve and apply to your scalp.
- After half an hour, massage your scalp thoroughly and wash your hair with a mild shampoo.
3. Neem + turmeric paste
In addition to being rich in antioxidants, the mask is also antimicrobial. It will help fight germs and prevent problems such as dandruff, itchy scalp, and inflammation.
- Pulverize fresh neem leaves and turmeric roots to form a smooth paste.
- Gently massage this mixture on your scalp and leave for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Apply a conditioner after washing with a gentle shampoo.
4. Yoghurt + aloe vera
Aloe vera gel soothes irritated and itchy scalps while yoghurt's lactic acid gently exfoliates them. Using this mask will help you get rid of cell debris, dirt, and other deposits from your hair roots, and leave your locks looking lustrous.
- For optimal results, mix a tablespoon of freshly extracted aloe gel with the required amount of yoghurt.
- Apply the mask to your scalp and hair and allow it to dry.
- Wash it off with a mild, fragrance-free shampoo.
- hair careHair Loss During Winter: 9 Ways To Deal With It
- hair careDandruff Is Toxic But There Are Certain Easy Ways To Stop It Without Having To Step Out!
- hair careHair Loss In Teenagers: What To Do
- disorders cureCOVID-19: Is Hair Shedding A Common Post-Complication Among The Patients? Causes And Treatments
- postnatalPostpartum Hair Loss: How To Deal With Hair Fall Post-Pregnancy
- hair careJuhi Parmar Shares A DIY Rice Water Conditioner To Fight Hair Fall And Improve Hair Health
- hair careHair Oil Concoctions That Promise Reduced Hair Fall
- hair careAyurvedic Remedies For Your Five Biggest Hair Problems
- hair careThe Reason You Might Be Experiencing Hairfall During Quarantine
- hair careHow To Use Curd To Tackle Different Hair Problems
- wellnessHair Loss Or Alopecia: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention
- hair careHome Remedies For Hair Loss Caused By Seborrheic Dermatitis