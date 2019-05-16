Cannes 2019: Chic & Stunning, Elle Fanning's Crown Braid Can Be Your Go-To Look This Summer! Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Summer is here! And while we love summer and the vibrant colours it comes with, how to style the hair remains a constant worry of ours. Well, let Elle Fanning inspire you this summer.

Cannes, the biggest film festival of the year, is going on and our beloved celebrities didn't disappoint us with their looks. On the second day of this grand festival, Elle Fanning graced the red carpet in a mesmerising and elegant Valentino floral gown.

While she was looking absolutely stunning in the gown, what caught our eyes the most is the way her hair was styled. It was funny, it was classy and a perfect hairstyle to flaunt this summer.

So, Elle Fanning styled her hair in chic crown braid and enhanced the hairdo with quite a few floral accessories that went perfectly with her gown. Needless to say, we loved the hairdo. And we're sure you'll love it too.

Here is how you can do the stunning crown braid hairdo in a few simple steps. Have a look!

How To Do The Crown Braid

Start of by combing through your hair. Ensure that there are no tangles in your hair.

Middle part your hair from the front and divide it into two equal sections at the back.

Start from the right half of your hair. Take the right section of your hair and divide it into three sections.

Now using these sections start making a three-strand Dutch braid.

Braid towards the left side of your head, such that the braid comes under your left ear towards your forehead and then take it all the way around our head to where you started braiding your hair.

Secure it using a plastic hair tie and use some bobby pins to secure the ends. Make sure that the bobby pins are well hidden under your hair.

Now moving towards the next section. Take the right half of your hair and divide it into three sections.

Again, start braiding your hair in a three-strand Dutch braid.

Take the braid towards the right side of your head, such that the braid comes under your right ear towards your forehead and cross it over the braid you created earlier. Make sure that the crossing should happen exactly where you have middle parted your hair in the front, to get that chic look.

Then take the braid all the way around your head to the point where you started braiding your hair.

Secure it using a plastic hair tie and use some bobby pins to secure the ends. Ensure that the bobby pins are well hidden under your hair.

Apply some hair spray in the end to set everything in place.

If you want, you can accessorise the using any hair accessory of your choice or you can just leave it be.

There you have it! Give this hairdo a go and make a refreshing change in your fashion game.

