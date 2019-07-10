10 Natural Hair Dyes To Colour Your Hair Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Greying of hair is natural and you can't prevent it. As we age, there are many changes that we go through and grey hair is one such change. Sometimes you might experience grey hair prematurely as well.

Nonetheless, no matter the cause, the issue at hand is how can we tackle the grey hair. While there are multiple hair colouring products available in the market, these contain harsh chemicals that aren't good for either your scalp or hair.

So, here we are today, with ten amazing natural hair dye solutions for you. These hair dyes are 100% natural and safe to use. Although, you might need to apply them more than once to get to the hair colour intensity that you desire. So, let's have a look at these hair dyes.

1. Black Tea

Tea is a great way to add colour to your locks. Additionally, tea contains polyphenolic compounds that help to stop hair fall and rejuvenate your hair.[1]

Ingredient

3-5 tea bags

2 cups of water

Method of use

Brew a cup of highly concentrated tea.

Let it cool down before applying it all over your hair.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off later.

2. Coffee

Coffee is another drink that helps to add colour to your hair, especially if you're a brunette. Coffee also adds bounce and lustre to your hair and stimulate hair growth.[2]

Ingredient

1 cup black coffee

2 tbsp conditioner

2 tbsp coffee grounds

Method of use

Brew a strong cup of black coffee.

Let the coffee cool down a bit.

Now add the conditioner and coffee ground to the cup of coffee and mix everything together well.

Wash your hair and squeeze out the excess water.

Apply the above-obtained coffee mixture to your hair and tie them loosely in a bun.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Hair Colouring: Everything You Need To Know

3. Henna

The cooling and soothing henna has been used to colour the hair for a long time now. It adds a burgundy tint to your hair.[3]

Ingredients

½ cup henna

¼ cup water

Method of use

Take the henna in a bowl.

Now slowly add water into the bowl while you continue to stir it using a spoon. You should get a smooth and consistent henna paste.

Cover the bowl using a cloth or plastic wrap. Let the mixture rest for about 12 hours.

Shampoo your hair and squeeze out the excess water.

Apply the henna paste all over your hair.

Leave it on for 2-3 hours.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

4. Sage

Sage is an amazing remedy to cover up the grey hair and intensify your naturally black or brown hair colour as well.

Ingredient

1 cup sage

¼ cup water

Method of use

Put the water on high flame and let it boil.

Add the sage to the boiling water and lower the flame.

Let the mixture simmer for about 30 minutes.

Let it cool down before straining the mixture.

Shampoo your hair and squeeze out the excess water.

Slowly pour the sage solution over your hair.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Give your hair a final rinse.

5. Curry Leaves

Curry leaves, when heated in olive oil helps to colour the grey hair, add moisture to your scalp and promote hair growth as well.

Ingredients

A handful of curry leaves

3-4 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Take the olive oil in a bowl and heat it.

Add curry leaves to this and let the mixture simmer.

Wait for the mixture to turn green before turning off the heat.

Let the mixture cool down to room temperature.

Apply the mixture to your hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

6. Beetroot Juice

If you want to add red colour to your hair, beetroot is your best option. This will not only cover up the grey hair but notch up your look a bit as well. Besides, it has antioxidant properties that help to maintain healthy scalp and hair.[4]

Ingredients

1 cup beetroot juice

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Take the beetroot juice in a bowl.

Add the coconut oil to this and give it a good mix.

Apply the mixture to your hair.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

7. Carrot Juice

Carrot juice is another ingredient that will provide a reddish-orange tint to your hair while getting rid of the grey hair. Besides, carrot contains essential vitamins and beta-carotene that protect and rejuvenate the hair.[5]

Ingredients

1 cup carrot juice

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

Method of use

Take the carrot juice in a bowl.

Add coconut oil to this and give it a good mix.

Apply the mixture to your hair and cover your hair using a shower cap.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off later.

Dilute the apple cider vinegar in a cup of water.

Rinse your hair using the apple cider vinegar solution.

Leave it on for a few seconds before rinsing it off.

8. Walnut Shell

Walnut shells add a natural brown colour to your hair which will last for 2-3 months. Also, walnut has omega-3 fatty acids that help to maintain healthy hair.[6]

Ingredients

4-5 walnut shells

A bowl of water

Method of use

Crush the walnut shell to smaller pieces.

Put the water on heat and add the crushed walnut shells to the water.

Let it boil for about 30 minutes.

Let the mixture cool down before straining it.

Apply the mixture to your hair.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

9. Hibiscus Flowers

Besides being an excellent hair growth agent, hibiscus flowers give your hair a beautiful glossy red tint.[7]

Ingredients

1 cup hibiscus flowers

2 cups of water

Method of use

In a bowl, add the water, put it on flame and let it boil.

Take it off the heat and add hibiscus flowers in the hot water.

Let it soak for about 5-10 minutes.

Strain the mixture to get the hibiscus solution.

Allow it to cool down at room temperature.

Apply the solution to your hair.

Leave it on for 45-60 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

10. Black Pepper

Black pepper, when mixed with yogurt, will nourish your hair and darken the grey hair.

Ingredients

2 tbsp black pepper powder

1 cup yogurt

Method of use

Take the yogurt in a bowl.

Add black pepper powder to this and mix the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture on your scalp, gently massage the scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Kim Kardashian Opted For A 'Light Frosted Brown' Hair Colour & You Would Want It Too

View Article References [1] Esfandiari, A., & Kelly, A. P. (2005). The effects of tea polyphenolic compounds on hair loss among rodents.Journal of the National Medical Association,97(8), 1165–1169. [2] Fischer, T. W., Herczeg‐Lisztes, E., Funk, W., Zillikens, D., Bíró, T., & Paus, R. (2014). Differential effects of caffeine on hair shaft elongation, matrix and outer root sheath keratinocyte proliferation, and transforming growth factor‐β2/insulin‐like growth factor‐1‐mediated regulation of the hair cycle in male and female human hair follicles in vitro.British Journal of Dermatology,171(5), 1031-1043. [3] Singh, V., Ali, M., & Upadhyay, S. (2015). Study of colouring effect of herbal hair formulations on graying hair.Pharmacognosy research,7(3), 259–262. doi:10.4103/0974-8490.157976 [4] Clifford, T., Howatson, G., West, D. J., & Stevenson, E. J. (2015). The potential benefits of red beetroot supplementation in health and disease.Nutrients,7(4), 2801–2822. doi:10.3390/nu7042801 [5] Trüeb R. M. (2006). Pharmacologic interventions in aging hair.Clinical interventions in aging,1(2), 121–129. [6] Goluch-Koniuszy Z. S. (2016). Nutrition of women with hair loss problem during the period of menopause.Przeglad menopauzalny = Menopause review,15(1), 56–61. doi:10.5114/pm.2016.58776 [7] Adhirajan, N., Kumar, T. R., Shanmugasundaram, N., & Babu, M. (2003). In vivo and in vitro evaluation of hair growth potential of Hibiscus rosa-sinensis Linn.Journal of ethnopharmacology,88(2-3), 235-239.