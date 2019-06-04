11 Fabulous Home Remedies For Split Ends Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Split ends are a cause of worry for many women. They make your hair frizzy and unmanageable. No matter how hard you try, your hair just doesn't bounce back. Your hair also tends to dry a lot more and this gives way to various other hair issues as well.

Environmental factors like pollution, dust, heat etc., washing your hair with hot water, excessive use of heat-styling products, overwashing your hair and chemicals in the products you use are the causes behind split ends.

As chemicals present in the products you use is one of the main reasons for split ends, using products that include chemicals to treat split ends wouldn't be a great idea. So, what do we do? Simple - we turn to home remedies.

Home remedies are the best way to prevent further damage to the hair. So, we're here today with some of the best home remedies for split ends that nourish your hair and leave with rejuvenated and strong hair. Here we go!

1. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is an amazing home remedy to prevent hair damage. It penetrates deep into the hair shafts and reduces the protein loss from the hair to give you healthy and strong hair. [1]

Ingredient

2-3 tbsp coconut oil (depending on the length of your hair)

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a pan.

Warm it up a bit. Ensure that it isn't too hot to burn your scalp.

Now, take a generous amount of oil on your fingers.

Gently massage the oil on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

2. Egg, Honey And Olive Oil

Rich in proteins, eggs nourish the hair and stimulate hair follicles to promote hair growth. [2] Honey and olive oil are both excellent moisturising ingredients for the hair and blended together help to protect the hair from damage. [3]

Ingredients

1 egg

1 tsp honey

3 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Take the olive oil in a bowl.

Crack open an egg into this. Give it a good stir.

Add honey to this and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

3. Papaya And Yogurt

Loaded with antioxidants, papaya is rich in vitamins C and E that nourish and condition the hair. [4] Rich in proteins, yogurt helps to strengthen the hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. [5]

Ingredients

½ cup mashed papaya

1 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your hair.

Leave it on for 30-40 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

4. Aloe Vera And Lime Juice

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that soothe the scalp and keep it healthy. Besides, it nourishes the hair follicles and thus prevents hair damage and promote hair growth. [6] Lime juice is a great source of vitamin C, which is an important nutrient to maintain hair health and prevent hair loss and hair damage. [7]

Ingredients

4 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp lime juice

Method of use

Take the aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Ad lime juice to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 45-60 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

5. Honey And Olive Oil

Honey and olive oil blended together makes up for an effective remedy to keep the hair moisturised as well as prevent hair damage. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Shampoo your hair using a mild shampoo.

6. Avocado And Almond Oil

A good source of antioxidants, avocado contains essential nutrients that protect the hair from damage. [8] Almond oil has emollient and anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the scalp and prevent hair damage. [9]

Ingredients

½ ripe avocado

3 tsp almond oil

Method of use

In a bowl, add the avocado and mash it into a pulp.

Add almond oil to this and mix both the ingredients together well to make a smooth paste.

Apply the mixture to your hair.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off.

Shampoo your hair using a mild shampoo.

7. Onion, Coconut Oil And Olive Oil

Onion contains sulphur that helps to prevent hair damage. Besides, onion helps to reduce hair loss over time. [10]

Ingredients

2 tsp onion juice

1 tsp coconut oil

1 tsp olive oil

Method of use

Take the onion juice in a bowl.

Add coconut oil and olive oil to this and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture from the middle of your hair to the ends.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Shampoo your hair using a mild shampoo.

8. Banana And Coconut Milk

Banana conditions the hair and reduces hair damage. Besides, it makes the hair shiny and bouncy. [11] Coconut milk contains essential nutrients that stimulate the hair follicles to promote healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp coconut milk

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp.

Add the coconut milk to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture to your hair.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off and use a mild shampoo to wash your hair.

9. Beer Rinse

Beer is a rich source of proteins and thus helps to repair the damaged hair to leave you with healthy, strong and shiny hair.

Ingredient

Beer (as needed)

Method of use

Shampoo your hair as usual.

Squeeze out the excess water.

Give your hair a beer rinse.

Leave it on for 2-3 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

10. Castor Oil And Coconut Oil

Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid and essential fatty acids that nourish the hair follicles to prevent hair damage and promote healthy hair growth. [12]

Ingredients

2-4 tsp castor oil

2 tsp coconut oil

Method of use

Take the castor oil in a bowl.

Add coconut oil to this and give it a good stir.

Take a generous amount of this concoction on your fingers and rub it in between your palms to warm it up a bit.

Apply the mixture to your hair.

Leave it on for 1-2 hours.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo.

11. Fenugreek And Curd

Fenugreek is rich in proteins and nourishes your scalp to prevent hair damage. Besides, it is very effective in treating dry hair and the issues related to it. Curd improves hair health and conditions it to prevent hair damage and hair loss.

Ingredients

2 tbsp fenugreek (methi) powder

2 tbsp curd

Method of use

In a bowl, add the fenugreek powder.

Add curd to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture to your hair.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash your hair using a mild shampoo.

Let it air-dry.

