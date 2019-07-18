Amla: Benefits For Hair & How To Use Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a superfood that has a lot of benefits to offer. Apart from its widely-known health benefits, did you know that this sour berry has lots to offer for your hair as well? In fact, it has been used for a long time to tackle different hair issues, from dandruff to hair loss.

Extensively used to promote hair growth, this ayurvedic herb has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help to improve hair hygiene. Furthermore, amla acts as a hair tonic to strengthen your hair and helps to renew hair pigmentation to fight grey hair.[1] Besides, amla is a rich source of vitamin C that helps to nourish your scalp, tackle different hair issues and rejuvenate your hair.[2]

With all these amazing benefits, let's have a look at how you can use amla to tackle different hair issues. Before that, let's quickly glance through the various benefits of amla for the hair.

Benefits Of Amla For Hair

It helps to prevent hair loss.

It promotes hair growth.

It makes your hair strong and healthy.

It treats dandruff.

It conditions the hair.

It adds shine to the hair.

It prevents premature greying of hair.

It revitalises the hair and prevents hair damage.

How To Use Amla For Hair

1. To prevent hair loss

Yogurt contains lactic acid that exfoliates the scalp to remove dirt and impurities and unclogs hair follicles to nourish the scalp and prevent hair loss. Honey has antioxidant and antibacterial properties that improve scalp health and has been proven to reduce hair loss.[3]

Ingredients

2 tsp amla powder

2 tsp yogurt

1 tsp honey

Warm water (as needed)

Method of use

Take the amla powder in a bowl.

Add enough warm water to this to make a paste.

Add honey and yogurt to this paste and mix everything together well.

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for half an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using lukewarm water.

2. For promoting hair growth

Rich in proteins and essential minerals, eggs nourish the hair follicles to promote hair growth.[4]

Ingredients

½ cup amla powder

2 eggs

Method of use

Crack open the eggs in a bowl. Beat the eggs until you get a fluffy mixture.

Add amla powder to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly using cold water.

3. For dandruff

Coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair follicles to prevent hair damage and combat hair issues such as dandruff.[5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp amla juice

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Take the amla juice in a bowl.

Add coconut oil to this and mix well.

Apply this mixture on your scalp and gently massage your scalp for a few minutes.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly and shampoo your hair as usual.

4. To prevent premature greying of hair

Ingredients

2 tbsp amla powder

3 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp fenugreek powder (methi)

Method of use

Take the amla powder in a bowl.

Add coconut oil and fenugreek powder to this and put it on low flame.

Let the mixture simmer until you see a brown residue forming.

Take it off the flame and allow it to cool down to room temperature.

Strain the mixture and collect it in a separate bowl.

Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on overnight.

Wash it off in the morning with a mild shampoo and let your hair air dry.

5. For itchy scalp

The vitamin C present in amla oil has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the scalp and nourish the scalp.[6]

Ingredient

Amla oil (as needed)

Method of use

Take a few drops of amla oil on your fingertips.

Gently massage the oil on your scalp in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later and shampoo your hair using a mild shampoo.

Benefits Of Amla For Skin And How To Use

6. For oily hair

The astringent properties of lemon help to control the sebum production in the scalp and thus prevent oily hair.

Ingredients

2 tbsp amla powder

1 tbsp lemon juice

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Take the amla powder in a bowl.

Add lemon juice to this and give it a good stir.

Now add enough water to this to get a paste.

Apply this paste to your scalp and gently massage your scalp for a couple of minutes before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo in the morning.

7. To condition the hair

Almond oil is rich in vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids that nourish the scalp. Besides, it has emollient properties that help to lock moisture in the scalp and thus condition your hair.[7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp amla juice

1 tbsp almond oil

Method of use

Take the amla juice in a bowl.

Add almond oil to this and mix well.

Apply this concoction to your scalp and work it into the length of your hair before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Wash it off in the morning using a mild shampoo.

