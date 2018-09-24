What Is Scalp Scrubbing & What Are Its Benefits?

Does your scalp get too oily? Do you have to wash your hair like almost every other day because your scalp gets too dirty, oily, and smelly? Well, we understand! So, what do you do in that case? You must try scalp scrubbing.

It is not a complex thing. Well, it is pretty simple. But what makes it a premium choice for oily scalp is that the ingredients used in its preparation. Scalp scrubbing can be done professionally too. But you can also do it at the comfort of your home - and that too without much fuss. How? Well, this article explores scalp scrubbing, its benefits, and how to do it at home. Read on to know more about it.

What Is Scalp Scrubbing

Scalp scrubbing, also known as scalp exfoliation is a crucial step in your hair care routine. Why? Because it mainly helps to exfoliate your scalp and remove all dead skin cells, thus helping you get rid of oily scalp. Scalp scrubbing is usually done on wet or just-shampooed hair.

Most people do not see the health of their scalp as a major issue - which is where the actual problem lies. In order to have healthy, shiny, and long hair, your scalp needs to be taken care of. Only then will the quality of your hair actually improve. Oily scalp leads to scalp irritation and in turn results in dandruff.

"Our skin and scalp are part of the same ecosystem, as we would exfoliate, cleanse, and moisturize our skin, we should do the same with our scalp," David Adams, co-founder and colourist of FourteenJay salon said.

Benefits Of Scalp Scrubbing

Scalp scrubbing offers a number of benefits - some of which are listed below:

It helps to exfoliate the scalp and remove dead skin cells.

It helps to improve hair quality.

It helps to get rid of extra oil produced by your scalp.

It helps to prevent scalp irritation and dandruff. It also helps to curb hair fall, thus improving the overall quality of your hair.

It promotes hair growth.

It improves blood circulation in your scalp.

It works best for those having oily or dry scalp.

How Is Scalp Scrubbing Done

Scalp exfoliation or scalp scrubbing can be done professionally as well as at home. It is a type of body treatment and should be done once or twice a week for desired results.

You can buy a readymade scalp scrub or even make one at home. Homemade scrubs are recommended more as they do not use any type of chemicals and are cost-effective. They are completely safe to make and use. Listed below are some easy-to-make homemade scalp scrub recipes.

Scalp Scrub Recipes You Can Try At Home

Brown sugar & oatmeal

Ingredients

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons finely grounded oatmeal

2 tablespoons mild hair conditioner - any hair conditioner of your choice

How to do

In a bowl, add some hair conditioner.

Next, add brown sugar and finely grounded oatmeal to it. Blend well and set it aside.

Wash your hair with a shampoo.

Once done, take a generous amount of the above made mixture on your hands and apply it onto your scalp. Massage and scrub your scalp nicely with the mixture in a circular motion.

After scrubbing for at least 5 minutes, wash off your hair with cold water and leave to air dry.

Aspirin scrub

Ingredients

6-8 aspirin tablets

4 tablespoons warm water

How to do

In a bowl, mix aspirin tablets with warm water and set it aside.

Let the tablets melt into the water completely.

Wash your hair with a shampoo and later use a toothbrush to massage and scrub your scalp with the aspirin-enriched water.

Scrub your scalp for a good 5 minutes before you wash it off with cold water.

Let your hair air dry.

Ground almonds & tea tree oil scrub

Ingredients

2 tablespoons grounded almonds

2 tablespoons tea tree oil

1 tablespoon coconut oil

How to do

In a bowl, take some grounded almonds.

Next, add coconut oil and tea tree oil and blend all the ingredients well.

Set the mixture aside and in the meantime, wash your hair thoroughly with a mild shampoo.

Now, take a generous amount of the above-made mixture on your hands and scrub your scalp with it for at least 4-5 minutes.

Once done, rinse your hair with cold water and pat it dry with a towel.

Now that you have learnt what is scalp scrubbing, what are its benefits, and how it is done, would you mind giving it a try?