Tired Of Unmanageable Hair? Here's How Hair Rebonding Can Help!

Not everyone is blessed with perfect, straight, and soft hair. Some of us do have frizzy, dry, and unmanageable hair. No, that isn't bad... but who would not want to have perfectly straight and soft hair. And, therefore, we have a number of options these days like hair softening, hair straightening, and rebonding. With so many options to tame our unmanageable hair, the most common questions that come to our mind are what are these treatments, how are they done, are they even safe or will they damage my hair and so on...

To begin with, let's first understand what hair rebonding actually is, how is it done, is it even safe, and what are the precautions you need to take if you decide to go for hair rebonding.

What Is Hair Rebonding?

But, before we jump to any conclusions or make a decision about getting our hair fixed, it is essential to know what hair rebonding actually is. Hair rebonding is a process in which hair is relaxed and straightened using chemicals. Depending on the structure of your hair, the chemicals are mixed and applied to your hair, as a result of which the final outcome that you get is silky, soft, and straightened hair.

The Process Of Hair Rebonding

The process of hair rebonding begins with your hair being thoroughly washed and conditioned. Once your hair is towel dried and is still a bit damp, chemicals are applied one by one. But before we get into the actual process, let's understand what materials would be used for the rebonding treatment.

Materials Used

Hair rebonding kit consisting of cream and neutraliser

A cream applying hair brush

Hair straightener

Blow dryer

Shampoo that is designed specially for straightened hair

Time Required

Typically hair rebonding takes 6-8 hours - depending on the length and volume of hair. It totally depends from person to person.

How To Do

To begin with, your hair stylist will wash your hair with a shampoo and dry it with a towel.

The stylist will then divide the hair into small sections and start straightening it with a hair straightener. Then, the stylist will take very small sections of the hair and with the help of a thin plastic board, start applying the relaxant cream from the kit. The stylist has to ensure that your hair is completely held straight while you apply the cream. Also, while applying the cream, the stylist has to continuously keep combing the small strands of your hair.

Wait and relax for at least 45 minutes so that the relaxant works well on your hair.

Once 45 minutes are over, the stylist will give your hair a nice steam for at least 20 minutes depending on the volume of your hair.

The stylist will then wash off your hair using a mild shampoo.

Now, the neutralizer comes into the picture. But, before applying the neutralizer, the hair stylist will straighten your hair again using a hair straightener.

Once your hair is straightened, the hair stylist will apply the neutraliser all over your hair in the same way in which she applied the cream.

You have to wait for at least 30 minutes before the stylist proceeds to wash your hair with cold water.

In the end, the stylist will blow dry your hair and lastly apply a serum to give it a shiny look.

Is Hair Rebonding Safe?

Well, technically speaking, hair rebonding does involve using chemicals on your hair. These chemicals might be harmful to your skin as well as your scalp. However, the chemicals do not touch your scalp as such while being applied on your hair. Therefore, they do not come in contact with your scalp directly. But, to answer the question - is hair rebonding safe - it might not actually be a good thing for your hair since it does not involve a natural process of hair straightening. However, on the contrary, a good thing is that you get soft and straightened hair for quite a few months.

You may ask, should we go for hair rebonding? Well, it totally depends on person-to-person and also their hair type. If your hair is really good, it might not be such a bad thing after all. But, if you have damaged hair, it would be advisable that you refrain from hair rebonding or straightening.

How To Take Care Of Rebonded Hair?

Now that's not at all a difficult task. But as you know this process involves using chemicals, it is always better that you take good care of your hair. Simply follow the below-mentioned tips and say goodbye to unmanageable hair forever.