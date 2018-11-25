8 Quick & Easy Tips To Control Hair Fall While Travelling! Hair Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

As weekend approaches, most people plan quick and short trips to near-by places, just to get away from all the daily commotion and spend a nice getaway. And, while planning a quick weekend trip, most of us take a note of all the necessary things like taking along with us our favourite clothes and skin care and make-up products. But, what we often forget is that we fail to take a note of our hair.

Our hair is one of the most important things that often goes unnoticed. And, when this happens, it results in hair care problems, one of them being hair fall. It is, therefore, essential to take good care of our hair while travelling. And, one of the ways to do it is to ensure that we carry the right hair care products with us, thus preventing hair fall and hair damage while travelling.

While there are several ways and tips to avoid hair fall while travelling, it is first and foremost important to understand what causes hair fall.

What Causes Hair Fall?

There are several factors that can cause hair fall. [1] Some of the main causes are listed below:

• Change in climate

• Change in water

• Stress

• Physical conditions

• Hormonal changes like pregnancy

• Menopause

• Medical conditions like thyroid, etc.

Tips To Prevent Hair Fall While Travelling

Do not wash hair too often

While you are travelling, ensure that you refrain from washing your hair often. This will result in less hair breakage. While we understand that washing your hair can make them look good and smell good, it is also important to understand that washing your hair can pave way for hair fall as the change in water can actually be quite damaging, especially if one uses hard water to wash their hair. It is, therefore, advisable to refrain from washing your hair while travelling. Instead, one can go for using dry shampoos. You can also prevent hair fall by using a home-made dry shampoo instead of a store-bought one which might contain harmful chemicals. Listed below is an easy-to-make home-made dry shampoo recipe.

Oatmeal & cornstarch dry shampoo

Loaded with antioxidant and antibacterial properties, oatmeal is one of the best ingredients to be used in dry shampoo. It keeps your scalp free from infections and also prevents situations like dry, flaky, and, itchy scalp. [2]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp finely grounded oatmeal

• 2 tbsp cornstarch

• 1 tbsp lavender essential oil

How to do

• Combine both finely grounded oatmeal and cornstarch in a bowl.

• Add lavender essential oil to it and blend all the ingredients together until they gel into one.

• Transfer the mixture to a small air-tight container and store it for future use.

• While using the dry shampoo, simply apply it all over your hair and brush through your air using your fingers and leave it at that.

Avoid using heat styling products

One of things to remember while travelling is the one should avoid heat styling products as much as possible. People usually tend to carry a number of heat styling products with them whenever they go out for a vacation. But, did you know that these products can actually be damaging your hair without you even realising it? The reason behind this is that climate change already acts on your hair, making them dry and more prone to damage. Using heat styling products in such situations can only worse the case, damaging your hair more.

Avoid combing wet locks

This is to be kept in mind at all times, irrespective of whether a person is travelling or not. Combing wet hair can lead to hair breakage and damage as it has a direct impact on the roots of your hair. It is always recommended that a person air dries their hair naturally and then comb them and go for a hairstyle of their choice.

Carrying hair care products according to the place

This is an important point to be kept in mind while travelling. If you are travelling to a place with hot and humid climate, it would be recommended that you carry an anti-frizz serum with you as it will help you to keep your hair flyaway in place as excess humidity can lead to friziness. You can also make an anti-frizz hair serum at home using basic ingredients, the recipe for which has been mentioned below:

Home-made anti-frizz hair care serum

Coconut oil, jojoba oil, and almond oil help to deeply condition and nourish your hair while keeping the frizz at bay.[3] Vitamin E helps in fighting free radicals and preventing hair damage. [4]

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp sweet almond oil

• 1 tbsp coconut oil

• 1 tsp jojoba oil

• 2 vitamin E capsules/ 1 tbsp vitamin E powder

How to do

• Combine all the oils in a bowl one by one and mix them together.

• Crack open vitamin E capsules and mix its contents with the oil or simple add some vitamin E powder to the bowl and mix all the ingredients together.

• Take some amount of the serum on your hands and apply it to your hair from roots to tips and leave it at that.

• Use this serum everyday for smooth, silky, shiny, and healthy hair.

Be careful of swimming pools

Swimming pool water contains chlorine which can be damaging to your hair. Therefore, if you are travelling to a place with swimming pools, it is recommended that you cover your hair with a shower cap before stepping in the water. You can also massage your hair with hot coconut oil and then put on a shower cap and enter the swimming pool. Once you are done swimming, you can simply wash off your hair using your favourite anti-sulphate shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry.

Always brush your hair

It is very important to brush your hair from time to time. This will help your hair to stay knot-free and untangled. Tangled hair often leads to hair fall and breakage. Therefore, brushing your hair from time to time will help to keep it knot-free.

Always carry hair pins and clips

At times, when you are travelling, it becomes a bit of a pain to manage open hair. It is, therefore, recommended that you carry some hair pins, elastic hair bands, and clips with your while travelling so that you can enjoy your trip without having to worry about your hair. Also, one thing to remember here is that one should tie their hair loosely to avoid hair fall and hair breakage.

Try a few hairstyles beforehand

Vacation means clicking a lot of photographs. And, you obviously want to look good all the time. If you have long, wavy, hair, you can actually do so much with it -- like styling it the way you want and trying different hairstyles everyday so that you look different and good in all your photographs. Also, if you tie your hair into a bun or a braid, it will result in less hair fall and also look good and make you stand out.

