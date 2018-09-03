Subscribe to Boldsky
Quick & Simple Lazy-Day Hairstyles

By

Hairstyles can always bring a change in the way you look. Experimenting with different hairdos can be fun and trendy. And sometimes we have those lazy days where we do not wish to invest much time in the hairstyle and keep it simple but classy.

This article will help you sort your hair for a casual outing. Be it for the outing with your girl gang or a day out shopping, these hairstyles will save your time and energy. All the hairstyles below will not take more than 10 minutes to get done and can make you look pretty and cheeky.

Quick And Simple Casual Hairstyles

The five major hairstyles discussed below are wavy ponytail, straight hair with centre partition, side-braided hairstyle, side ponytail and side fringe. Now let us see how to do these quick hairstyles at home.

Array

1. Curly/Wavy Ponytail

This hairstyle can give you a classy look effortlessly in just 5 minutes. The base of this hairstyle is the very common ponytail with a twist. You can easily maintain this hairstyle throughout the day.

Steps:

1. Firstly, you need to comb your hair well and make a ponytail. You can either keep it high or medium according to your choice.
2. Next part your ponytail into sections and start curling each and every section to make loose waves. This will not only give you a classy look but also will give more volume to your ponytail.

Array

2. Straight Hair With Centre Partition

Now, this one sounds quite simple, isn't it? Yes, this can be done when you want to keep it simple but stylish. Centre partition always gives you that cheeky yet elegant look.

Steps:

1. Take a wide-toothed comb and comb your hair well.
2. Take a thin comb and part your hair from the centre.
3. Now divide your hair into sections and straighten every section of your hair and you are good to go.

This style is best suitable to women with straight lob haircut.

Array

3. Side-braided Hairstyle

Braids will never go out of trend and are still a must try hairstyle. We can give this a modern twist by side braiding. Let's see how.

Steps:

1. Brush your hair well and take a thick strand of hair above your ears.
2. Part this thick strand of hair into three sections and start braiding your hair normally.
3. Tuck this braided part behind and secure it with a bobby pin.
4. Leave your rest of the hair open.

Array

4. Side Ponytail

This hairstyle is perfect for those lazy mornings where you just don't want to invest time in hairdos.

Steps:

1. Part your hair into any one side of your face.
2. If you want to add volume to your hair, tease it well before tying.
3. Hold your hair tight and tie it with the help of a rubber band.
4. You can apply some gel on your hair so that it prevents flyaways.

Array

5. Straight Side Fringe With Waves

This hairstyle will take 10 minutes but can make you look very different.

Steps:

1. First take a section of your hair from the front and pin it aside.
2. The next step is to curl the rest of your hair.
3. Make sure that you do not do it tightly to maintain that messy look of yours.
4. Finally, unpin your fringe and leave it uncurled.

