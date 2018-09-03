Quick & Simple Lazy-Day Hairstyles

Hairstyles can always bring a change in the way you look. Experimenting with different hairdos can be fun and trendy. And sometimes we have those lazy days where we do not wish to invest much time in the hairstyle and keep it simple but classy.

This article will help you sort your hair for a casual outing. Be it for the outing with your girl gang or a day out shopping, these hairstyles will save your time and energy. All the hairstyles below will not take more than 10 minutes to get done and can make you look pretty and cheeky.

The five major hairstyles discussed below are wavy ponytail, straight hair with centre partition, side-braided hairstyle, side ponytail and side fringe. Now let us see how to do these quick hairstyles at home.