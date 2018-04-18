Post Straightening Hair Care

Straight hair has always been a trend, no matter how prevalent it is. Every girl would once in her lifetime want to experiment with those poker-straight tresses.

Be it that bold or a carefree look, straight hair can change your entire appearance. Nowadays, we have an umpteen number of options from hair straighteners to chemically straightening or smoothening hair in salons.

Salons provide you hair straightening solutions both temporarily and permanently. However, how long this lasts depends on how you take care of it, despite the time period guaranteed by the salons.

There are a lot of doubts on how long straightened hair would last. Well, after all, it's "chemically treated", so the longevity totally depends on how you take care of it.

Now, you must be wondering how is that possible? For all those who have got their hair chemically straightened or smoothened, here are 10 tips to maintain straight hair.

Choose Your Product

Most of the salons after straightening will suggest you to use special shampoos and conditioners that help maintain chemically treated hair. And if they tell you so, there must be a reason, isn't it? Do not use your usual hair products that you used before chemically straightening the hair. This is because the texture of your hair completely changes the moment you chemically treat it.

Stop Using Heating Products.

Now, imagine what will happen if you use more heating products on a hair that has already been chemically treated? Heating products like hair straightener, blow dryer etc., can cause more damage to the hair.

Try to avoid heat blow dryers and use cold blow dryers instead, if at all there's a necessity. When it comes to showering, hot water can also cause a damage to your hair. Always use lukewarm water to shower your hair.

Go For A Regular Spa Session

Hair spa always helps in revitalizing the scalp and in nourishing the roots. Regular hair spas can help in maintaining chemically treated hair. Now, this may sound costly to get to the salon and do a hair spa every month.

Those of you who prefer salons can do that and for those who like to sit back at home and do a self spa, don't worry you too have an option. There are a lot of hair spa creams that are available in the market these days. Go and grab one of those and you can do a hair spa at home reasonably.

Cleansing The Scalp

While washing the hair, one should remember the golden rule that the cleansing product should be applied directly to the scalp and massaged. The hair strands are gently cleansed when the shampoo runs through them while shampooing.

Go In For That Regular Trimming

Split end is a common hair damage. But hair that is chemically treated is prone to split ends at a faster rate than natural hair. Split ends will make your hair look dull and damaged, despite of how you maintain it. Trimming your hair every 4-6 months once can help the hair from getting the split ends. There are also haircuts that show less of split ends if you have a lot of them bothering you. Even though there are shampoos available to reduce split ends, hair trimming is an all-time solution.

Conditioning

Chemically treated hair needs frequent deep conditioning. And a good old-fashioned unrefined coconut oil or olive oil is perfect when combined with steam for maximum benefit. It is also advisable to do a hot oil massage, to repair the damaged hair and boost blood circulation in the scalp One can also opt for deep conditioning masks such as the mayo with mashed avocado, which works wonders.

Most Importantly, Protect Your Hair

After you got that poker-straight hair that you wished for, you wouldn't like to lose that look of yours very soon, ain't it? Always protect your hair from the sun and the environmental pollution, while stepping out of your home. Use a pretty scarf, a bandana or even a cap to cover your hair.

Also, watch out when you go for a swim because the water might have chlorine added to it, which will further damage your hair. Hence, make sure you use a shower cap.

So, with these basic tips, you can always flaunt your chemically treated hair with confidence for a longer period of time.

Avoid Excessive Washing Of Your Hair

You should avoid washing your chemically treated hair every day, otherwise your hair may lose its moisture and essential nutrients. Wash your hair every alternate day using a mild shampoo that has been formulated for a chemically treated hair.

Detangle Your Hair Gently

With the hair being ever so brittle, wash and condition the hair after detangling. This will avoid the hair from being further strained. It may seem like hard work, but is well worth in the long run.

Choose Your Diet

Have foods that are rich in protein, like eggs and fish because hair itself is made up of protein and it will strengthen your hair. Drink loads of water, which will keep you hydrated. You can avoid split ends and dry hair if you are hydrated enough. Also, avoid the intake of junk food.