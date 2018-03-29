Here Are The Oils That Can Help You Get Smooth Hair

Smooth hair looks gorgeous even without any styling. It is a sign of healthy hair and can raise your beauty quotient by notches. On the other hand, tangled hair looks rough and damaged.

From product build-up in the scalp to excessive usage of hair-styling tools, there are tons of factors that can adversely affect the texture of your tresses.

And, taking care of tangle-prone hair is not an easy task. Not only is it hard to manage this type of hair, but it is also prone to breakage.

Fortunately, it is possible to treat this condition and improve the texture of the hair. All one needs to do is include any of the below-listed hair oils in their hair care routine.

All of these oils are loaded with hair-moisturizing properties that can make tangled hair a thing of the past.

So, read on to know more about these oils and the most effective way to use them for attaining smooth hair.

1. Argan Oil

Argan oil can act as a leave-in conditioner and help you attain smooth locks.

To Use: Pour a little bit of argan oil into the palm of your hands. Apply it all over your slightly damp hair. Leave it there for the rest of the day. Try this method at least twice a week for effective results.

2. Coconut Oil

The versatile coconut oil is enriched with fatty acids that can tame the frizz and help your tresses become smooth.

To Use: Microwave coconut oil for 40-50 seconds. Apply it to your hair and leave it overnight. Wash it off in the morning. Repeat the process 2-3 times in a week for speedy results.

3. Avocado Oil

Enriched with powerful antioxidants, avocado oil is another remarkable oil that can help you attain soft and smooth tresses.

To Use: Merge a few drops of avocado oil with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and massage your scalp with the blend. Wash it off in the morning. Repeat this 2-3 times in a month for desired results.

4. Jojoba Oil

A powerhouse of hair-nourishing properties, jojoba oil can also work wonders on the state of your hair.

To Use: Mix 4-5 drops of jojoba oil with your conditioner. This way, your hair will stay smooth and manageable all day long. For best results, try using this blend at least twice in a week.

5. Almond Oil

Almond oil has significant benefits for those who have rough and brittle hair.

To Use: Smear almond oil onto your scalp area. Massage with your fingertips and let the oil settle into your scalp for 2-3 hours. Wash it off. Try using this method at least twice a week to get great results.

6. Rosemary Oil

Rosemary oil is another incredibly effective oil that can soften your hair's texture and make it smooth.

To Use: Create a blend of 4-5 drops of rosemary oil and 1 teaspoon of coconut oil. Work the resulting blend into your hair and leave it there for 40 minutes. Shampoo your hair and follow up by applying a leave-in conditioner. Weekly application of this blend can yield great results.

7. Olive Oil

Olive oil, loaded with scalp-moisturizing properties, is another excellent remedy for treating smooth tresses.

To Use: Take 2-3 teaspoons of olive oil and evenly spread it all over your scalp. Allow the oil to stay for 3-4 hours before washing it off. Repeat this method at least twice in a week for getting the desired results.

8. Vitamin E Oil

Vitamin E is a nutrient that can boost the hair's health and significantly improve its texture. Usage of this oil can help you attain frizz-free, smooth tresses.

To Use: Scoop out oil from at least 2 capsules of Vitamin E. Massage it all over your scalp area. Leave it overnight. In the morning, wash it off with your favourite shampoo. Try this method 2-3 times in a week for attaining super smooth locks.