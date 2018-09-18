Ever Tried Using Tomato For Thicker & Stronger Hair?

Women often resort to various salon and spa treatments for hair care. Not only are these treatments expensive, but they are also harmful to your hair as they contain a lot of chemicals. What's the solution to it then?

Using Home Remedies For Hair Care

Home remedies are the perfect solution to all your hair care problems. Why? Because they are cost-effective and have zero chemicals. They are completely safe to use and can be easily tried at home. Some of you might wonder what do these home remedies exactly include? Well, a lot of vegetables and fruits - all of which are beneficial for your hair & its health.

One such ingredient that works the best for all hair types and contributes towards its health and thickness is tomato.

Why Is Tomato Beneficial For Hair?

Tomato contains a lot of antioxidants which are effective cell-repairing agents. They help to remove impurities and toxins from your scalp, thereby strengthening its roots and improving the quality of your hair. Besides, tomato also offers a number of other benefits, some of which are listed below:

Helps to improve the shine of your hair.

Contains vitamins that help to combat hair loss.

Helps to get rid of itchy scalp.

Treats dandruff effectively.

Conditions your hair and makes them soft and manageable.

Treats dry hair and also help to bring back radiance to your hair.

Removes foul smell from your hair.

For Itchy Scalp & Dandruff

Ingredients

3 ripe tomatoes

2 tablespoons lemon juice

How to do

In a bowl, add lemon juice.

Now take out the pulp of tomatoes and add it to the bowl.

Blend the tomato pulp with lemon juice properly until it forms a smooth paste.

Gently apply it on your scalp using your hands. Do not scratch your scalp with your nails while applying the paste.

Leave it on for 30 minutes before you wash it off with cold water. You can air dry your hair after wash. You do not need to use a shampoo after applying this paste.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

For Thick Hair

Ingredients

2 tablespoons castor oil

1 ripe tomato

How to do

In a bowl, blend on ripe tomato pulp with castor oil until it forms a smooth paste

Warm this mixture. Make sure it is not too warm as you have to apply it on to your scalp.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and start massaging it.

Leave it on for 1-2 hours.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

For Hair Conditioning

Ingredients

2 tablespoons honey

2 ripe tomatoes

How to do

In a bowl, take ripe tomatoes and mash them completely.

Add honey to the mashed tomatoes and blend it until it forms a consistent paste

Leave the mixture for a few minutes before you start applying it on your hair and scalp.

Put on a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

Do try these tomato-based hair packs at home and say goodbye to dull, dry, and damaged hair forever! Applying tomato to your hair will definitely give it the much-needed conditioning and bring back its shine and lustre.