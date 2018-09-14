Dealing With Grey Hair? Here's How Camphor Can Help!

If there is one thing that women fear the most when it comes to hair, it is definitely premature greying of hair. Next comes hair fall and dandruff - but then these are not big problems as grey hair as they can easily be treated. But what about grey hair?

There is one thing that can help you to get rid of grey hair easily - home remedies. There are a number of home remedies that help us get rid of several hair and skin problems and that too without any side effects. One such amazing and effective home remedy for treating grey hair is camphor. You might wonder what can camphor possibly do to treat grey hair? Well, there's a lot it can offer. But first one needs to understand what causes grey hair.

What Causes Grey Hair?

Grey hair is caused due to a number of reasons - one of the main reasons being genes. But that's not entirely the case. There are other factors that affect the quality of hair too. Some of the main causes are listed below:

1. Chemicals

This is one of the most essential things to be kept in mind while dealing with hair problems. One of the major causes of grey hair are chemicals. Well, if you have never coloured your hair or done any kind of hair treatment, then what are the chemicals affecting your hair quality? Well, to begin with, the shampoo that you use probably contains harmful chemicals which you might not even be aware of.

Apart from shampoo, hair dyes or hair conditioners too can affect hair quality leading to premature greying of hair.

2. Eating habits

This is yet another reason for premature greying of hair. What you consume is what reflects on the outside - and can have severe effects - one of them being grey hair. Hair quality is directly related to your internal well-being. Healthy from inside, healthy from outside. Simple, isn't it?

3. Stress

Stress could be another major reason for grey hair. Hectic schedules and hectic lifestyle is one of the reasons for grey hair. Another stress-related reason linked to grey hair is junk food and alcohol.

4. Melanin deficiency

This is another reason for premature white hair. It happens when the production of melanin in your body is hampered. It may be due to lack of nutrition.

Is It Possible To Prevent Greying Of Hair?

Yes, it is definitely possible to prevent premature greying of hair. But that largely depends on how we choose our lifestyle to be and what shampoo we chose to use for our hair. Always remember that one should choose a shampoo which contains no or very less chemicals.

Although there are medical ways to reverse greying of hair such as re-pigmentation therapy or hormone therapy treatment, it is always better to opt a natural way.

Speaking of natural ways to treat grey hair, camphor can be a great choice. How, you may ask? Listed below is a simple, quick, and easy hack to treat grey hair.

How To Use Camphor To Treat Grey Hair?

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons extra virgin coconut oil

• 4 fresh hibiscus flowers

• 2 tablets of camphor

How to do

• Take a small pan, add coconut oil to it and bring it to boil.

• While the coconut oil heats up, add hibiscus flowers to it. Stir for a minute and then turn off the gas.

• Add camphor tablets to it.

• Let the mixture cool down for a few minutes. Make sure it is cool enough to be massaged on to your scalp.

• Apply the mixture on your scalp and massage it thoroughly.

• Repeat the process daily as it will help to reduce the appearance of grey hair after continuous usage.

Why This Works

Camphor possesses anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiseptic properties that help to kill lice, fight hair fall, prevent grey hair, thus strengthening your hair.

Camphor-enriched hair oil helps to strengthen hair follicles and maintain your scalp health. It also helps to condition your hair and makes it manageable, soft, and healthy.

Try this amazing yet effective camphor hack for prevent greying of hair and say goodbye to white hair forever!