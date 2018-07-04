How To Treat Dandruff With Listerine?

Dandruff can be irritating and embarrassing at times. Not only the itchiness caused but also the level up to which it takes up our confidence to present our self in public makes it even more worst.

Dandruffs are usually caused when there are excess dirt build up on the scalp that makes the skin dry and itchy.

We have all sorts of remedies from anti-dandruff shampoos to oils available in the market to get rid of this scalp related issue. But does all that really work?

At times they also cannot solve this issue permanently. So what is the best solution available? You'll be surprised to know that something that is usually used as a mouth wash can be a remedy to treat dandruff as well. Yes, you read that right! Listerine is the best solution for this.

The antifungal and antiseptic properties in Listerine help to treat the itchy scalp and restore moisture. It also helps in getting rid of the irritation caused due to dandruff by cooling and refreshing the scalp.

These properties of Listerine make it best to treat dandruff. Now, let us see what are the different ways in which you can use Listerine to treat dandruff and get a healthy hair.

If you have any cut on your scalp make sure that you use these remedies only after it gets dry or else it will burn the cuts further.

Listerine For Dandruff

This remedy is one of the easiest to get rid of dandruff and itchy scalp.

Ingredients Required:

1 tbsp Listerine

Cotton Pad

Procedure:

1. Soak a cotton pad in to the Listerine.

2. Apply it on your scalp gently.

3. After you've applied it leave it on for 5-10 minutes and wash it off with a mild, sulphate-free shampoo.

Repeat this 2-3 times in a week for faster and better results.

Listerine And Water

The antifungal and antiseptic properties in Listerine help in getting rid of itchy scalp.

Ingredients Required

2 tbsp Listerine

2 tbsp Water

Spray Bottle

Procedure:

1. First, wash your hair with a mild shampoo and condition.

2. Next, in a spray bottle add some water and dilute the Listerine in it.

3. Shake the spray bottle well before spraying it on the scalp and hair.

4. Leave it on for few minutes and wash it off in cold/lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy thrice a week for at least 2 weeks.

Listerine And Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar along with maintain the pH balance of the scalp will also help in removing the excess build-ups on the scalp thus making it healthy and dandruff-free.

Ingredients Required:

2 tbsp Listerine

1 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

2 tbsp Water

1 cup of Water

Spray Bottle

Procedure:

1. First, wash your hair with your regular shampoo and condition.

2. Dilute the Listerine and water in a spray bottle and apply it on your scalp.

3. Leave it for few minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

4. Now, dilute the apple cider vinegar with water and use it as a final rinse on your hair.

Repeat this remedy once in a week for faster and better results.

Listerine And Baby Oil

This remedy can be used for those who have dry hair as baby oil when combined with Listerine helps the hair from getting frizzy and dry.

Ingredients Required:

2 tbsp Listerine

2 tbsp Baby Oil

Procedure:

1. Mix together bay oil and Listerine.

2. Rinse your hair with a mild sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

3. Pour the Listerine mixture on your scalp.

4. Massage it for few minutes and wash it off in normal water.

Repeat this remedy thrice a week for two weeks.