Homemade Yogurt And Honey Conditioner For Dry Hair

Ever wondered what good does conditioning do to your hair? Well, it does make a lot of difference to your hair. For example, it makes your hair smooth and soft and takes care of your hair for the next two to three days. But, for that, you first need to understand and try out a few conditioners to know which are well suited for your hair type.

But, what if I tell you that there is one particular conditioner which you can use for all hair types - and especially those who have dry hair. Curious to know? I am sure your mind must be flooded with so many questions right now - What? Which? How?

Well, well, well, let me sort this out for you. Yogurt-honey conditioner serves as a good choice for those with dry hair and for other hair types too. But, you might wonder where would you get this conditioner? Oh, hang on...you do not have to go anywhere for it. You can make this conditioner easily at home and that too without much fuss.

Surprised? Again! Well, today at Boldsky, I have curated this special homemade yogurt-honey conditioner, especially for you, so you can get soft, silky, and luscious hair at home even without having to visit a parlour.

Well, what are we waiting for then? Let's head on straight to the how-to-do part. But first we need to get all the required ingredients, right? So, here's how to go about it:

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons yogurt

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 tablespoon peppermint essential oil

Now that you have all your ingredients ready with the required measurements, let's begin with the actual recipe.

How To Do:

Take a bowl.

Add yogurt to it.

Add honey to the yogurt and mix well.

Now, add coconut oil and keep stirring.

Then, add apple cider vinegar to the mixture and again stir well.

Lastly, add one tablespoon of peppermint essential oil.

Blend all the ingredients well to form a smooth and consistent mixture.

Now, let the mixture rest for a few minutes.

So, now that your homemade conditioner is ready, let's get on to the application process and trust me - it is pretty simple and won't take much of your time. At the most 15 minutes say...

How To Apply:

Wash your hair with cold water and squeeze out all the water.

Once done, apply the homemade conditioner to your hair using your hands.

Ensure that you cover all the hair and apply the conditioner to your scalp too.

Massage your hair with the conditioner for a few minutes. This exercise is called deep conditioning. It helps to make your hair softer.

Let the conditioner do its work for at least 15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your hair dry with a towel. You can even use cold water if you are comfortable with it. Cold water will do the same good as the lukewarm water will do.

Well, now you must be wondering why these ingredients were used and what good can they do to your hair. So, here is a benefits-breakdown just for you. Know what these ingredients are famous for and do include them in your daily haircare routine.

Benefits Of Yogurt For Hair

It conditions your hair

It helps in reducing hair fall

It helps to fight dandruff and gives you healthy hair

It helps in avoiding hair breakage

Benefits Of Coconut Oil For Hair

It acts as a natural conditioner

It promotes hair growth

It helps in removing dandruff from your hair

It protect your hair from sun damage

It helps to detangle your hair

It helps to keep lice at bay

It prevents hair breakage and avoids split ends

It locks the moisture in your hair

Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar For Hair

It helps to balance and maintain the pH level

It has antibacterial as well as antifungal properties

It acts as a cleanser

It helps to reduce frizz

It also helps to detangle your hair

It adds shine to your hair

It stimulates hair growth

It also prevents hair breakage and split ends

Benefits Of Peppermint Essential Oil For Hair

It works best for all hair types

It hydrates your scalp

It promotes hair growth

Benefits Of Honey For Hair

It is a natural conditioner

It strengthens hair follicles

It lessens hair fall

It stimulates hair growth and makes your hair healthy

It has antibacterial and antiseptic properties, which tend to keep dandruff and eczema away.